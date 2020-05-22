Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

State Fund Now Accepting Applications for $50 Million Return-to-Work Safety Fund

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/22/2020 | 10:06pm BST

Support will help policyholders implement measures to protect employees and customers from COVID-19 as California’s stay-at-home order is lifted

State Compensation Insurance Fund (State Fund), California’s leading provider of workers’ compensation insurance, announced today it has started accepting applications for its $50 million Returning California to Work COVID-19 Safety Protocol Fund. The fund will help State Fund policyholders implement new safety measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 as California’s stay-at-home orders are lifted.

“Our return to work safety fund will help protect our policyholders, their employees, and their customers from COVID-19,” said State Fund President & CEO Vern Steiner. “By providing this support, we’re ensuring that businesses can afford to make the critical safety upgrades they need to reopen as stay-at-home orders are lifted. That’s good for the health of Californians and our economy.”

The Returning California to Work COVID-19 Safety Protocol Fund was designed specifically for businesses who were not deemed “essential” under Governor Newsom’s COVID-19 executive orders. It provides grants to qualified policyholders to help defray the costs of safety-related expenses, planned or already incurred, related to protecting their workforces from COVID-19. It covers costs such as goggles, masks, and gloves; cleaning supplies and services; and worksite modifications. Individual grants can total up to $10,000 or two times the policyholder’s premium, whichever is less. State Fund will continue to accept applications and award grants until the $50 million fund is depleted. Applications and fund details are available here.

Several weeks ago, State Fund launched a separate $50 million fund to support essential businesses. That fund is still actively accepting applications and more information is available here.

State Fund also offers guidance to all California businesses on re-opening requirements and how to establish a pandemic prevention plan on its safety resource site, SafeAtWorkCA.com.

About State Fund

State Fund is California’s leading provider of workers’ compensation insurance. Not for profit and funded solely by premiums and investment income, we’ve supported California’s entrepreneurial spirit and played a vital role in the state’s economy for more than 100 years. By innovating in areas such as workplace safety and injured workers care, we’re committed to serving California for the next 100 years as well. To learn more or get a quote, contact your broker or visit www.StateFundCA.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:37pEXELIXIS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05:37pVIEW : Other Events (form 8-K/A)
AQ
05:37pWINDTREE THERAPEUTICS INC /DE/ : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:37pALLIED ESPORTS ENTERTAINMENT, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:34pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Reminds Investors ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (SERV) Sued for Misleading Shareholders
BU
05:33pCUMBERLAND PHARMACEUTICALS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:33pFUSE MEDICAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:33pINCEPTION MINING INC. - 10-K/A - : Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations
AQ
05:33pDickey's Barbecue Pit Honors Military Members Ahead of Memorial Day
GL
05:33pJoin Pacific Dental Services® CEO, Stephen E. Thorne, IV, and Envista CEO, Amir Aghdaei, in New Webinar about COVID-19 and the Evolving Landscape of Dentistry
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : France warns Renault could disappear; Nissan plans job cuts
2NVIDIA CORPORATION : Nvidia forecasts sales above estimates, powered by data center results
3JD.COM, INC. : JD COM : Retail CEO's Livestreaming Debut Shows A Golden Opportunity to Buy a Propert …
4ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : Revenue Climbs 22%, Profit Sinks -- Update
5DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : LUFTHANSA AG : DZ Bank reiterates its Sell rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group