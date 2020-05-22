State Fund Now Accepting Applications for $50 Million Return-to-Work Safety Fund

Support will help policyholders implement measures to protect employees and customers from COVID-19 as California’s stay-at-home order is lifted

State Compensation Insurance Fund (State Fund), California’s leading provider of workers’ compensation insurance, announced today it has started accepting applications for its $50 million Returning California to Work COVID-19 Safety Protocol Fund. The fund will help State Fund policyholders implement new safety measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 as California’s stay-at-home orders are lifted.

“Our return to work safety fund will help protect our policyholders, their employees, and their customers from COVID-19,” said State Fund President & CEO Vern Steiner. “By providing this support, we’re ensuring that businesses can afford to make the critical safety upgrades they need to reopen as stay-at-home orders are lifted. That’s good for the health of Californians and our economy.”

The Returning California to Work COVID-19 Safety Protocol Fund was designed specifically for businesses who were not deemed “essential” under Governor Newsom’s COVID-19 executive orders. It provides grants to qualified policyholders to help defray the costs of safety-related expenses, planned or already incurred, related to protecting their workforces from COVID-19. It covers costs such as goggles, masks, and gloves; cleaning supplies and services; and worksite modifications. Individual grants can total up to $10,000 or two times the policyholder’s premium, whichever is less. State Fund will continue to accept applications and award grants until the $50 million fund is depleted. Applications and fund details are available here.

Several weeks ago, State Fund launched a separate $50 million fund to support essential businesses. That fund is still actively accepting applications and more information is available here.

State Fund also offers guidance to all California businesses on re-opening requirements and how to establish a pandemic prevention plan on its safety resource site, SafeAtWorkCA.com.

About State Fund

State Fund is California’s leading provider of workers’ compensation insurance. Not for profit and funded solely by premiums and investment income, we’ve supported California’s entrepreneurial spirit and played a vital role in the state’s economy for more than 100 years. By innovating in areas such as workplace safety and injured workers care, we’re committed to serving California for the next 100 years as well. To learn more or get a quote, contact your broker or visit www.StateFundCA.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200522005452/en/