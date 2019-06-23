Log in
State Government of Queensland : $1 billion Winchester South project out for public comment

06/23/2019 | 07:35pm EDT

The proposed $1 billion Winchester South mine in the Bowen Basin has hit a new milestone with Queensland's independent Coordinator-General releasing draft terms of reference for the project's environmental impact statement (EIS).

Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning Cameron Dick said the public have from 24 June till 19 July to comment on the project.

'Winchester South Coal Operations is proposing a metallurgical coal mine to support steel-making, which would create more jobs in central Queensland and drive sustainable economic activity for the region,' Mr Dick said.

'The Coordinator-General is inviting Queenslanders to have their say on whether the draft terms of reference adequately cover all matters relating to the project's EIS.'

Assistant State Development Minister and Member for Mackay Julieanne Gilbert said the proposed mine would produce up to eight million tonnes of product coal per annum for approximately 30 years.

'This project has the potential to make a significant contribution to our region and state,' Ms Gilbert said.

'It would require a workforce of up to 500 jobs during the two-year construction period, and support 450 full-time jobs once operational.

'The proponent is committed to boosting employment in nearby regional towns like Moranbah, Dysart and Coppabella.

'This is supported by our government's Strong and Sustainable Resource Communities Act which prevents large resource projects from employing 100 per cent fly-in-fly-out workforces.'

View and comment on the draft terms of reference.

Learn more about the Winchester South project.

ENDS

Media contact: Ben Doyle 0400 775 561

Disclaimer

State Government of Queensland published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2019 23:34:02 UTC
