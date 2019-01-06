Log in
State Government of Queensland : 2019 Queensland Reconciliation Awards open for nominations

01/06/2019 | 10:54pm EST

Queensland groups and organisations fostering reconciliation are encouraged to share their stories and nominate for the 2019 Queensland Reconciliation Awards.

Acting Minister for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Partnerships Kate Jones said the awards recognised advancements towards reconciliation across the State by businesses, community organisations and educational institutions.

'The Palaszczuk Government is committed to supporting unity and respect, and we want to recognise the hard work and commitment shown by Queenslanders who are passionate about building a more inclusive society,' Ms Jones said.

'Reconciliation is an ongoing commitment, every year more and more Queenslanders are working together to foster this, and the awards are an opportunity to celebrate Indigenous culture and heritage.'

In 2018 the Awards celebrated a diversity of projects committed to reconciliation, including employment opportunities, better educational outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander youth, and increased cultural understanding through community activities and theatre.

'Recognising and celebrating Queenslanders' achievements in promoting and supporting reconciliation moves us one step closer to creating a State which embodies equality and respect for all,' Ms Jones said.

'It's important we acknowledge our history, strengthen relationships, build trust and focus on the future to advance reconciliation.'

The 2019 Queensland Reconciliation Awards Ambassador Johnathan Thurston, who has returned for his seventh year in the role, said he encouraged people promoting reconciliation across the State to nominate.

'It's important for people to see reconciliation as a whole-of-community responsibility,' Mr Thurston said.

'Together we should be striving to develop respectful relationships between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians and create a community where all cultures are valued and respected equally.

'By nominating for these awards, you're highlighting the great work being done across Queensland, and hopefully encouraging others to follow your example in the future.'

The awards program offers a total prize pool of $25,000 across five categories-business, community, education, partnership and an overall Premier's Reconciliation Award.

Nominations close at 5 pm, Monday 25 February 2019. For more information or to submit an online nomination, visit www.qld.gov.au/reconciliation ( http://www.qld.gov.au/reconciliation )

The awards are supported by ABC Radio Brisbane and Queensland, BHP and Lend Lease.

Media Contact: Travis Dawson 0412 632 072

State Government of Queensland published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 03:53:06 UTC
