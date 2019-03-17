Log in
State Government of Queensland : Congestion busting milestone maps future for Coomera Connector

03/17/2019 | 01:19am EDT

A future road alternative to the M1 between the Gold Coast and the Logan Motorway Interchange has been mapped out after the third and final section of the Coomera Connector was gazetted.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the Coomera Connector would provide an important north-to-south transport link for north Gold Coast communities.

''Since being elected in 2015, the Palaszczuk Government has prioritised planning for the Coomera Connector,' Mr Bailey said.

'With more than 180,000 vehicles travelling on the M1 each day and strong population growth on the northern Gold Coast, we need to plan for the region's future transport demands.

'We want people to spend more time at home with their family and friends and less time in traffic, and that means responsibly planning now for growing communities between Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

'The Palaszczuk Government has secured $2.3 billion for M1 upgrades, two happening now and two to follow immediately after, and we're looking beyond those to what future transport projects will be needed in that part of the south east.

'We gazetted the Nerang to Coomera section in March 2016 and the Coomera to Stapylton section was gazetted in May 2017.

'Now, the entire 45 kilometre Coomera Connector corridor - including the final northern stretch to the Logan Motorway - has been officially gazetted as a future state-controlled road.'

Mr Bailey said the Coomera Connector was important to alleviate future congestion for M1 motorists.

''There is a lot more work to do before this project comes to life,'' Mr Bailey said.

''The community will continue to be involved in future stages of planning for the corridor.

'Opportunities for consultation will be both in person at a series of information sessions and online.

'Community members will be able to learn more about the project and provide feedback using digital engagement tools such as collaborative mapping.''

Mr Bailey said the gazettal was part of the Palaszczuk Government's commitment to investing in transport infrastructure to support population growth in the greater Gold Coast area.

'In the past two years, we have delivered the popular Gold Coast Light Rail Stage 2 and duplicated the heavy rail line between Helensvale and Coomera,' Mr Bailey said.

'We are focusing on the next stage of light rail to Burleigh and the massive Cross River Rail project will mean faster and more frequent trains on the Gold Coast line too.'

The Palaszczuk Government has committed $5 million to undertake transport planning studies for the Loganholme to Nerang corridor.

All property owners directly impacted by the gazettal of the corridor have been advised during the planning stage.

To help the community gain an appreciation of what the Coomera Connector might look like in the future, TMR developed a short video which is available on its website.

For more information about the Coomera Connector corridor, visit //tmr.qld.gov.au/coomeraconnector

ENDS

Media contact: Toby Walker - 0439 347 875

Disclaimer

State Government of Queensland published this content on 17 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2019 05:18:01 UTC
