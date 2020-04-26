Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

State Government of Queensland : Dalby Bio-refinery reborn in the battle against COVID-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/26/2020 | 05:13pm EDT

Dalby Bio-Refinery has reopened to manufacture vital stocks of industrial grade ethanol to be used in hand sanitiser, hand wash and surface disinfectant products during the fight against COVID-19.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said, best of all, it means jobs for 40 staff.

'More and more Queensland manufacturers are making essential products to protect us against COVID-19,' the Premier said.

'That's good news in the health fight against the virus and good news in our economic recovery.

Minister for Manufacturing Cameron Dick said the refinery is re-employing almost all of the 40 plus staff who were placed on leave when the business temporarily shut down on 24 February 2020.

'By making very significant changes to their refinery plant and process, Dalby Bio-Refinery are now able to reopen and re-employ their workforce which will be a huge boost to the Darling Downs community,' he said.

'My department has been working closely with the refinery, assisting them to source the chemicals needed to undertake the new production process to produce the higher grade, industrial ethanol.

'We've also been assisting to put them in touch with businesses who are in short supply of industrial ethanol, or those who can use the 'tops and tails' distillation by-product, such as distillers, making sure everyone's needs are met.

'It's critically important that supply chains don't have any gaps and can continue to operate to manufacture critical products which we need right now.

'Dalby Bio-Refinery Ltd was Australia's first grain-to-ethanol facility, and this turnaround in a time of crisis is a great reflection of Queensland ingenuity shining right across the state.'

Chief Operating Officer David Szymczak said he was excited to be reopening the bio-refinery, which previously produced fuel grade ethanol and high value animal feed.

'The drought dramatically impacted the availability of the grain and sorghum we needed to produce our ethanol product,' Mr Szymczak said.

'Our animal feed products kept us operating for a while, but when the drought broke, demand for feed dried up, and a ready-supply of sorghum wasn't available, forcing us to temporarily shut our doors.

'The Queensland Government has been a very supportive, assisting us with critical supply-chain needs so we can reopen.

'I'm really looking forward to seeing all our employees back in the plant, working to full capacity.'

Dalby Bio-Refinery has now re-commenced production and at peak is expected to produce approximately 150 000 litres per day, of which about 125 000 litres will be suitable for hand sanitisers and cleaners.

Queensland manufacturers and suppliers can register what they need and what they have available to keep manufacturing supply chains open via dsdmip.qld.gov.au/qld-supplies and the ICN Gateway (external site).

ENDS

Media contact: Lesley Major 0419 288 284

Are you #MakingItForQLD? Let's tell the world! Whether you're a manufacturer, meat processor, clothes designer, builder, baker or barista, we want to showcase the work you're doing, so post a photo or video on social media using the hashtag #MakingItForQLD. Check out these great examples and get involved.

Disclaimer

State Government of Queensland published this content on 27 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2020 21:12:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:22pEU firms hit by coronavirus can get loans of up to 5% of turnover - source
RE
05:13pSTATE GOVERNMENT OF QUEENSLAND : Dalby Bio-refinery reborn in the battle against COVID-19
PU
04:39pItaly to reopen factories in staged end to coronavirus lockdown
RE
04:18pMIKE ROUNDS : Rounds Urges Administration to Take Steps to Address Food Production Crisis
PU
03:33pU.S. WILL CAP HOW MUCH EACH BANK CAN LEND UNDER EMERGENCY CORONAVIRUS PROGRAM : memo
RE
03:01pIndian government brushes off Indian tax officers' proposal for coronavirus tax on super rich
RE
02:49pLebanese parliament speaker warns against sacking central bank governor
RE
01:57pOklahoma asks Trump to declare coronavirus an 'act of God' to help oil producers
RE
01:33pWhite House sees jobless rate hitting 16% or higher in April
RE
01:09pU.S. ECONOMY FACES HISTORIC SHOCK, WITH 16% JOBLESSNESS POSSIBLE : Trump adviser
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Virgin Atlantic says still talking with UK government on coronavirus funds
2SAP SE : SAP : The “Dietmar Hopp Spirit”
3APPLE INC. : APPLE : Germany flips to Apple-Google approach on smartphone contact tracing
4DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : German government divided over form of Lufthansa rescue dea..
5AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. AIRLINES RECEIVE EXTRA $9.5 BILLION IN PAYROLL SUPPORT: U.S. Treasury

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group