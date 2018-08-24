Log in
State Government of Queensland : Dorsett checks in for jobs boom

08/24/2018 | 03:22am CEST

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk today announced that works have started on the $400 million Dorsett Hotel on the Gold Coast.

The 53-storey tower will feature 316 hotel rooms and 423 one and two bedroom apartments with direct access to the Star.

Best of all it provides jobs.

'One thousand, eight hundred people will be involved building the Dorsett,' the Premier said.

'Another 500 will run it in addition to the 2,900 already working at the Star.

'This is a huge shot in the arm for the Gold Coast economy.'

The Premier turned the first sod along with Star Entertainment officials, its partners Chow Tai Fook Enterprises and Hutchinson Builders.

Queensland has just enjoyed its 22nd month of trend jobs growth.

Across the state in July, 4,400 jobs were created.

ENDS

Media contact:

Shane Doherty 0439 624 473

Disclaimer

State Government of Queensland published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 01:21:01 UTC
