State Government of Queensland : Emergency safety system funded for Central Highlands

The Palaszczuk Government has committed $177,000 for Central Highlands Regional Council to install an innovative emergency notification system that will increase the region's resilience to disasters.

Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning Cameron Dick said the funding would allow an early-warning emergency siren and a CCTV system to be installed, which would be used to notify people in the Sapphire and Graves Hill areas of an impending flash flood, bushfire or other hazard event.

'The Gemfields area is subject to flash flooding and bushfires that can have a widespread and crippling impact on the community,' Mr Dick said.

'During times of flood, the river can rise rapidly, so it's vitally important there's a reliable early-warning system in place to alert people of approaching dangers.

'Gem-hunters from all over the world come to this region and camp across public fossicking lands that are vulnerable to floods, so an early-warning siren and sound system will address the unique challenges presented at this popular tourist spot.

'Sirens are a proven technology adopted by a number of local governments, and broad coverage of appropriate warnings will strengthen community resilience by enhancing preparedness and response capabilities.'

Mr Dick said Queenslanders are well aware of the impact natural disasters can have on their communities, especially after Severe Tropical Cyclone Debbie savaged the state in 2017.

'Preparing for storms, fires and floods is a way of life in Queensland, and it is a matter of 'when' not 'if' a disaster will strike,' he said.

'That's why the Palaszczuk Government will continue to help Queenslanders prepare for, respond to and recover from disaster as part of the Queensland Strategy for Disaster Resilience, as we work towards making Queensland the most disaster resilient state in Australia.'

