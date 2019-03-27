State Government of Queensland : Funding boost for Gulf mud crab exports

Export ready food businesses will soon be conquering international markets with funding from the Palaszczuk Government to help grow their enterprises.

Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner said Australian Gulf Seafoods was one of nine diverse food companies to receive second round funding from the Growing Queensland's Food Exports program.

'Australian Gulf Seafoods supplies some of the world's most ecologically-friendly and sustainable seafood,' Mr Furner said.

'Whether it's mud crabs, barramundi, grey mackerel or pomfret, Queenslanders know AGS only supplies the freshest and best.

'Word has clearly spread, because catch from the mangrove-lined waters of the Gulf of Carpentaria will soon be exported to China.

'We want to support the growth of AGS and this grant will do just that.'

Mr Furner said Growing Queensland's Food Exports supports producers to break in to lucrative overseas markets and supply chains.

'This $1.3 million pilot program aims to boost Queensland's food exports, delivering jobs and economic growth in regional areas,' he said.

'The Asian market is a real game-changer for seafood producers because with increased demand of course comes increased supply.

'By providing matching grants of up to $100,000, the Palaszczuk Government is supporting producers like AGS to improve their export competitiveness and understanding of their markets.

'So far, we've assisted macadamia, mango, melon, strawberry, sweet corn and pork producers to build their business capability to take advantage of opportunities to grow exports.'

The Growing Queensland's Food Exports program focuses primarily on horticulture as Queensland is Australia's largest producer of vegetables and the second largest producer of fruit and nuts.

More than $550,000 had already been allocated under the program.

