Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

State Government of Queensland : Funding boost for Gulf mud crab exports

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/27/2019 | 11:45pm EDT

Export ready food businesses will soon be conquering international markets with funding from the Palaszczuk Government to help grow their enterprises.

Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner said Australian Gulf Seafoods was one of nine diverse food companies to receive second round funding from the Growing Queensland's Food Exports program.

'Australian Gulf Seafoods supplies some of the world's most ecologically-friendly and sustainable seafood,' Mr Furner said.

'Whether it's mud crabs, barramundi, grey mackerel or pomfret, Queenslanders know AGS only supplies the freshest and best.

'Word has clearly spread, because catch from the mangrove-lined waters of the Gulf of Carpentaria will soon be exported to China.

'We want to support the growth of AGS and this grant will do just that.'

Mr Furner said Growing Queensland's Food Exports supports producers to break in to lucrative overseas markets and supply chains.

'This $1.3 million pilot program aims to boost Queensland's food exports, delivering jobs and economic growth in regional areas,' he said.

'The Asian market is a real game-changer for seafood producers because with increased demand of course comes increased supply.

'By providing matching grants of up to $100,000, the Palaszczuk Government is supporting producers like AGS to improve their export competitiveness and understanding of their markets.

'So far, we've assisted macadamia, mango, melon, strawberry, sweet corn and pork producers to build their business capability to take advantage of opportunities to grow exports.'

The Growing Queensland's Food Exports program focuses primarily on horticulture as Queensland is Australia's largest producer of vegetables and the second largest producer of fruit and nuts.

More than $550,000 had already been allocated under the program.

ENDS

Media: Ron Goodman - ron.goodman@ministerial.qld.gov.au ( mailto:ron.goodman@ministerial.qld.gov.au ) - 0427 781 920

Footage for download: https://www.dropbox.com/s/dg29f1f3xw74v0f/Gulf%20final.mp4?dl=0(external site)( https://www.dropbox.com/s/dg29f1f3xw74v0f/Gulf%20final.mp4?dl=0 )

Disclaimer

State Government of Queensland published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 03:44:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:55aVIETNAM'S PRIVATISATION PLAN FALLS BEHIND SCHEDULE : ministry
RE
12:53aIndonesia says watching for any EM contagion from Turkish woes
RE
12:47aEXCLUSIVE : China makes unprecedented proposals on tech, trade talks progress - U.S. officials
RE
12:40aDOLLAR INDEX : edges up as more central banks turn dovish, defies lower bond yields
RE
12:20aDEPARTMENT OF DEFENCE AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Singapore-Australia Joint Ministerial Committee
PU
12:19aEXCLUSIVE : China makes unprecedented proposals on tech, trade talks progress - U.S. officials
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:11aChina's premier pledges more financial sector opening to foreign investors
RE
12:05aDEPARTMENT OF TREASURY AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Israel tax treaty
PU
12:02aIndonesia intervenes to support rupiah - central bank official
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : U.S. FAA says handling aircraft approval on its own would cost $1.8 billion
2Nissan panel says facts point to legal violations by ousted chairman Ghosn
3JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : New Jersey jury finds J&J not liable in talc cancer trial; company set..
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Boeing rolls out software fix to defend 737 MAX franchise, awaits U.S. regulator's a..
5BAYER AG : BAYER : Jury Awards Over $80 Million to California Man in Roundup Trial -- 3rd Update
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.