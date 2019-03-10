State Government of Queensland : Historic Ravenswood school set for move to new digs

The relocation of the historic Ravenswood State School is set to kick-off this week.

Education Minister Grace Grace said the school, which has 25 students enrolled, would move to a new site on Elphinstone Road.

'Ravenswood State School is an important part of the cultural and historical fabric of this small North Queensland community,' Ms Grace said.

'In 2016, the Ravenswood Expansion project was declared a Prescribed Project, which is one of significant economic and social value to Queensland or the region.

'The mine expansion project means the local school needs to be moved, but it will be done - including relocation, redesign and refurbishment - at no cost to the State Government.

'The owner of the mine, Carpentaria Gold Pty Ltd, has agreed to cover the $9.2 million costs of relocating, redesigning and refurbishing the school's facilities.

'The heritage-listed buildings, some dating back 145 years, and other heritage-listed components, including a memorial garden and a fig tree, will all be relocated.

'The refurbishment will provide improved teaching and play spaces in a new and enhanced layout.

'This is a wonderful outcome for the Ravenswood community which will see the school keep its heritage buildings plus gain new and upgraded facilities, while the town will benefit from continued employment opportunities and associated economic benefits of the gold mine expansion.'

Ms Grace said extensive consultation had occurred with the Ravenswood community regarding the design of the new school.

'There is broad community support for the project both from an educational viewpoint and for the long-term benefits it is expected to bring,' she said.

'To minimise disruption, the mine will not take possession of the existing school site until relocation into the new facilities is completed.'

Ravenswood State School Principal, Mrs Serena Johnstone, said the move would be very positive for the school community.

'We have two heritage-listed buildings at the school which are among the oldest buildings in North Queensland,' Mrs Johnstone said.

'Both will be kept and renovated as part of the school's relocation.

'The old house will become teacher accommodation and the original classrooms will be central to the new school campus.

'It will be great to see the old and new elements together at the new site.'

[ENDS]

Media contact: Minister's office - (07) 3719 7110