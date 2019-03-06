Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

State Government of Queensland : Industry group to review Queensland's cattle tick line

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2019 | 01:45am EST

A new industry group has been formed as part of the review of the Queensland cattle tick line.

Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner said leading members of Queensland's livestock industries had come together to form the Queensland Cattle Tick Line Review Working Group.

'Biosecurity Queensland's General Manager of Animal and Biosecurity Welfare, Dr Allison Crook will chair the working group which will provide advice and support the review of the Queensland cattle tick line,' Mr Furner said.

'Dr Crook will be supported by representatives from Queensland Dairyfarmers' Organisation, Australian Livestock and Property Agents, Animal Health Australia, two independent cattle industry members and members from AgForce - one from the infested zone and one from the free zone.

'Effective cattle tick management is important for Queensland's beef industry as cattle tick can pose an economic threat if left unmanaged.

'Being able to draw on the knowledge and experience of the working group members will be crucial for the cattle tick line review process including guidance on its implementation.'

Mr Furner, visiting Taroom to discuss tick and other issues with industry stakeholders, said the working group was formed following a series of consultation workshops conducted by Biosecurity Queensland and AgForce in 2018.

'It was apparent from those meetings that industry members had very clear views and opinions on the location of the cattle tick line, and the cattle tick management framework,' Mr Furner said.

'Forming the group is another example the Palaszczuk Government's collaborative approach to managing biosecurity issues with industry.

'A key aspect of the working group will be the consideration of an ongoing review process, driven by producers, for the future management of the cattle tick line.'

Mr Furner said the current cattle tick line arrangements were established following the introduction of the Biosecurity Act 2014 on 1 July 2016.

'The current framework comprises a risk-based cattle tick management system, that provides flexibility for producers moving livestock across the tick line presenting opportunities for reduced costs for industry,' Mr Furner said.

'It also has much stronger requirements for eradication of cattle tick infestations in the free zone.

'As we approach three seasons under the new framework, it is timely to consider the effectiveness of eradication campaigns and assess the positioning and sustainability of the tick line.'

For more information about the Cattle Tick Line Review Working Group visit biosecurity.qld.gov.au ( http://www.biosecurity.qld.gov.au/ )

ENDS

Media: Ron Goodman 0427 781 920

Disclaimer

State Government of Queensland published this content on 06 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2019 06:44:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:24aStrike over labour dispute grounds flights at Kenya's main airport
RE
02:22aRMIT ROYAL MELBOURNE INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY : A sustainable future is in our hands
PU
02:17aBOJ board member calls for more stimulus if economy sinks
RE
02:16aBOJ board member calls for more stimulus if economy sinks
RE
01:45aSTATE GOVERNMENT OF QUEENSLAND : Support for flood-affected Wujal Wujal
PU
01:45aSTATE GOVERNMENT OF QUEENSLAND : Industry group to review Queensland's cattle tick line
PU
01:41aChina stocks rally on stimulus hopes, weak GDP growth hits Aussie
RE
01:35aAUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : $50 million NAIF investment to see Townsville Airport soar into future
PU
01:33aFactors that have propelled Chinese stocks to nine-month highs
RE
01:25aA chaotic market for one sensor stalls self-driving cars
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Shares Trade Heavily in After-Hours Session
2DOW JONES 30 : Oil dips on U.S. stocks build, production outlook
3DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : reports results for the fourth quarter and year ended 31 Decembe..
4DIAGEO : DIAGEO : Value of rare whisky rockets in Knight Frank's lucrative assets index
5JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : J&J nasal spray gets U.S. approval as first new type of anti-depressan..
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.