Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

State Government of Queensland : Labor backs banana growers, but threats to agriculture remain

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/01/2019 | 08:37pm EDT

The Palaszczuk Government has backed Queensland's banana industry with an almost $12.1 million boost over five years to the fight against Panama TR4 disease.

Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner said a recent independent review of the Panama TR4 Program confirmed the importance of tackling the disease in partnership with industry.

'The review stated that the program should continue but must be based on shared responsibility between government and industry,' Mr Furner said.

'For almost four years, we have been very successful in containing the disease to just three adjoining farms. A major factor in that success has been the joint approach taken by government, industry, growers, and other key stakeholders.

'Biosecurity Queensland is establishing a working group with the Australian Banana Growers' Council to progress the development of a first-of-its-kind partnership agreement to fund, deliver, design and govern the Panama TR4 Program in Queensland.

Mr Furner said the agreement will give industry an opportunity to shape its future.

'By having a seat at the table, industry can share the decisions on how Panama TR4 is contained and controlled in Far North Queensland,' he said.

Mr Furner said while the Palaszczuk Government was getting on with the job of protecting the banana industry, he was deeply concerned about Federal Governments cuts to biosecurity.

'Queensland is on the front line of biosecurity defence with more biosecurity risks than any other state,' he said.

'Our agricultural industries rely on this defence to make sure our farmers can take on the best in the world.

'This LNP Federal Government claims to be strong on border security but cut 25 per cent of biosecurity staff and put our agricultural industries at risk.

'The Federal Government needs to make sure Queensland gets its fair share of biosecurity funding in tonight's budget so we can continue to keep our farm industries growing.

ENDS

Media contact: Ron Goodman 0427 781 920 ron.goodman@ministerial.qld.gov.au ( mailto:ron.goodman@ministerial.qld.gov.au )

Disclaimer

State Government of Queensland published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 00:36:15 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:22pAGI ANALYTICAL GRAPHICS : EOIR now analyzes your Target Signatures
PU
09:16pAsian shares rise to seven-month high on U.S., China manufacturing rebound
RE
09:16pPAUL JACOBS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:10pFinancials Up as Chinese Data Spurs Risk Appetite -- Financials Roundup
DJ
09:09pPhilippines steel consumption seen at record high in 2019 - industry group
RE
09:08pConsumer Cos Up After Strong Economic Data -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
09:07pUtilities Down on Flight From Safe Havens -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
09:01pCommunications Services Up With Risk Appetite -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
09:00pONCHAIN CUSTODIAN : the Cryptocurrency and Digital Asset Custodian Backed by Sequoia, Fosun and DHVC, Launches its SAFE™ Platform and Value-Added Services
BU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : 'Impossible' meatless patty gets Burger King Whopper test
2REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS : REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS : ERSE proposal for tariffs and prices for..
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Boeing to submit 737 MAX software upgrade 'in the coming weeks'
4Alberta crude inventories rise despite production curtailments
5AMGEN : AMGEN : VESALIUS-CV, a New Phase 3 Outcomes Study for Our Cholesterol-Lowering Treatment

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About