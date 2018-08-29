Log in
State Government of Queensland : Locals encouraged to have a say on fuel price scheme

08/29/2018 | 07:27am CEST

Locals are being encouraged to have a say on the State Government's plan to help motorists find the cheapest servo in town.

Speaking from Rockhampton where he visited independent fuel retailer United Petroleum, Energy Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said the wheels were in motion to have all Queensland fuel prices available on smartphone apps and websites by December.

'We are well aware of the impact high fuel prices can have on household budgets especially in regional Queensland where families travel longer distances than their city cousins,' Dr Lynham said.

'We also know that empowering Queensland motorists to shop around to find the cheapest price will help them save at the bowser.

'The goal is to shift the power into the customer hands, to support retailers who are doing the right thing by the customer.'

Under the two-year trial, all fuel retailers will have to report their petrol price changes within 30 minutes of a price change at the bowser. Those prices will then be made available to smartphone apps and websites such as Motormouth, GasBuddy, PetrolSpy, RACQ and Compare the Market, as well as newcomers.

Part of setting up the trial fuel price reporting scheme is seeking community and industry feedback on the government's proposal. The consultation period is open until Monday 17 September.

Dr Lynham said input would help ensure that the scheme didn't create so much red tape that it became unworkable for industry and pushed prices up.

'Only last week the ACCC's latest petrol monitoring report showed that average petrol prices have increased to hit a four-year high in Australia's largest cities,' Dr Lynham said.

'The ACCC has frequently said improved competition is the best way to bring down fuel prices - and this trial is about rewarding competitive fuel retailers.

'I encourage Queenslanders to have their say on the proposed fuel price reporting model.'

The Government is also looking for innovative tech suppliers to design and build the system that captures fuel prices from servos. Tenders opened last week and close today at 12.00pm Wednesday 29 August.

The trial comes on top of the Palaszczuk Government's what you see is what you pay laws that came into effect on 31 January this year. These require retailers to display full prices, rather than conditionally discounted offers, on their fuel boards.

To have your say visit www.dnrme.qld.gov.au/energy/initiatives/fuel-price-reporting ( http://www.dnrme.qld.gov.au/energy/initiatives/fuel-price-reporting ).

[ENDS]

Media contact: Jan Martin 0439 341 314

Disclaimer

State Government of Queensland published this content on 29 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2018 05:26:08 UTC
