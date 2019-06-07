State Government of Queensland : Metropolitan regional finalists announced for Queensland's top training awards

Minister for Training and Skills Development Shannon Fentiman has announced the 33 finalists who have been selected to contest the Metropolitan regional final of the 58th Queensland Training Awards.
'These apprentices and trainees, students, teachers, employers, and training and community organisations have used training to build their careers, grow their businesses and strengthen their communities,' Ms Fentiman said.
'Finalists from Metropolitan region will join more than 220 finalists from across seven regions who will vie for a place at the state final of the Queensland Training Awards in Brisbane on 14 September
Member for McConnel Grace Grace said these high calibre finalists represent a wide range of industries and occupations, from mechanics, electricians, small bakeries and hairdressing salons, to migrant support organisations and big businesses.
'I congratulate all of them for becoming a finalist in these prestigious awards, and for their dedication to training,' she said.
'Being selected as a regional finalist recognises their outstanding contribution to the state's growth and economy and they should be proud of their achievements so far.'
Ms Fentiman said the Palaszczuk Government is committed to supporting training and skills development for all Queenslanders.
'The Queensland Training Awards focuses the spotlight on the excellence that exists in the state's training sector and supports our commitment to fostering skilled workforces,' she said.
'I encourage local community members to attend the regional final on 19 July in Brisbane to recognise and support their local finalists.'
The 11 regional award categories are Harry Hauenschild Apprentice of the Year; Bob Marshman Trainee of the Year; Vocational Student of the Year; Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Student of the Year; School-based Apprentice or Trainee of the Year; VET Teacher or Trainer of the Year; Equity VET Student of the Year; Community Training Initiative of the Year; and Small, Medium and Large Employer of the Year.
The Queensland Training Awards are run by the Department of Employment, Small Business and Training with the support of regional and state sponsors.
All the finalists competing in the 11 award categories for the seven regional finals are available at https://desbt.qld.gov.au/training/qta/winners-and-finalists/regions
Regional final tickets will go on sale in June, visit https://desbt.qld.gov.au/training/qta/award-ceremonies for details.
Metropolitan regional finalists:
Harry Hauenschild Apprentice of the Year
Gesine Berger - Griffith
Kritesh Chand - Parkinson
Lachlan Thoms - Forestdale
Bob Marshman Trainee of the Year
Isabelle Vint - Kuraby
Aman Meles - Redbank Plains
Nathan Shay - Capalaba
Vocational Student of the Year
Cassandra Broadfoot - Rosewood
Sarah-Jade Maidment - Richlands
Kristy McDermott - Karalee
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Student of the Year
Luke Harmer - Peak Crossing
Floyd Hill - Acacia Ridge
Shaunah Downton - Kallangur
School-based Apprentice or Trainee of the Year
Mitchell Olley - Bracken Ridge
Jonah Moten - Ashgrove
Libby Burgess - Deebing Heights
VET Teacher or Trainer of the Year
Glen McMurtrie - Tingalpa
Stephen McCann - Mango Hill
Jane Franchina - Springfield Lakes
Equity VET Student of the Year
Natasha Parker - Bray Park
Aman Meles - Redbank Plains
Selena Burrows - Greenslopes
Community Training Initiative of the Year
Marist180 - Milton
ICYS Ipswich Community Youth Service Inc - Ipswich
All About Living Inc - Brisbane
Large Employer of the Year
Qantas Airways Limited - Pinkenba
RetireAustralia - Brisbane
Hastings Deering (Australia) Limited - Acacia Ridge
Medium Employer of the Year
Watkins Steel Pty Ltd - Banyo
Cummins South Pacific Pty Ltd - Carole Park
Brisbane Airport Hotels Group - Brisbane Airport
Small Employer of the Year
Elysium Hair Brisbane - Brisbane
Kennedy's Timbers - Narangba
Greenworx - Mount Gravatt