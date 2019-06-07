State Government of Queensland : Metropolitan regional finalists announced for Queensland's top training awards

Minister for Training and Skills Development Shannon Fentiman has announced the 33 finalists who have been selected to contest the Metropolitan regional final of the 58th Queensland Training Awards.

'These apprentices and trainees, students, teachers, employers, and training and community organisations have used training to build their careers, grow their businesses and strengthen their communities,' Ms Fentiman said.

'Finalists from Metropolitan region will join more than 220 finalists from across seven regions who will vie for a place at the state final of the Queensland Training Awards in Brisbane on 14 September

Member for McConnel Grace Grace said these high calibre finalists represent a wide range of industries and occupations, from mechanics, electricians, small bakeries and hairdressing salons, to migrant support organisations and big businesses.

'I congratulate all of them for becoming a finalist in these prestigious awards, and for their dedication to training,' she said.

'Being selected as a regional finalist recognises their outstanding contribution to the state's growth and economy and they should be proud of their achievements so far.'

Ms Fentiman said the Palaszczuk Government is committed to supporting training and skills development for all Queenslanders.

'The Queensland Training Awards focuses the spotlight on the excellence that exists in the state's training sector and supports our commitment to fostering skilled workforces,' she said.

'I encourage local community members to attend the regional final on 19 July in Brisbane to recognise and support their local finalists.'

The 11 regional award categories are Harry Hauenschild Apprentice of the Year; Bob Marshman Trainee of the Year; Vocational Student of the Year; Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Student of the Year; School-based Apprentice or Trainee of the Year; VET Teacher or Trainer of the Year; Equity VET Student of the Year; Community Training Initiative of the Year; and Small, Medium and Large Employer of the Year.

The Queensland Training Awards are run by the Department of Employment, Small Business and Training with the support of regional and state sponsors.

All the finalists competing in the 11 award categories for the seven regional finals are available at https://desbt.qld.gov.au/training/qta/winners-and-finalists/regions

Regional final tickets will go on sale in June, visit https://desbt.qld.gov.au/training/qta/award-ceremonies for details.

Metropolitan regional finalists:

Harry Hauenschild Apprentice of the Year

Gesine Berger - Griffith

Kritesh Chand - Parkinson

Lachlan Thoms - Forestdale

Bob Marshman Trainee of the Year

Isabelle Vint - Kuraby

Aman Meles - Redbank Plains

Nathan Shay - Capalaba

Vocational Student of the Year

Cassandra Broadfoot - Rosewood

Sarah-Jade Maidment - Richlands

Kristy McDermott - Karalee

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Student of the Year

Luke Harmer - Peak Crossing

Floyd Hill - Acacia Ridge

Shaunah Downton - Kallangur

School-based Apprentice or Trainee of the Year

Mitchell Olley - Bracken Ridge

Jonah Moten - Ashgrove

Libby Burgess - Deebing Heights

VET Teacher or Trainer of the Year

Glen McMurtrie - Tingalpa

Stephen McCann - Mango Hill

Jane Franchina - Springfield Lakes

Equity VET Student of the Year

Natasha Parker - Bray Park

Aman Meles - Redbank Plains

Selena Burrows - Greenslopes

Community Training Initiative of the Year

Marist180 - Milton

ICYS Ipswich Community Youth Service Inc - Ipswich

All About Living Inc - Brisbane

Large Employer of the Year

Qantas Airways Limited - Pinkenba

RetireAustralia - Brisbane

Hastings Deering (Australia) Limited - Acacia Ridge

Medium Employer of the Year

Watkins Steel Pty Ltd - Banyo

Cummins South Pacific Pty Ltd - Carole Park

Brisbane Airport Hotels Group - Brisbane Airport

Small Employer of the Year

Elysium Hair Brisbane - Brisbane

Kennedy's Timbers - Narangba

Greenworx - Mount Gravatt