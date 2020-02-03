Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

State Government of Queensland : Mining bosses face jail if workers die under proposed laws

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/03/2020 | 10:01pm EST

Executives could face up to 20 years in jail if Queensland mine and quarry workers die because of their criminal negligence.

Mines Minister Dr Anthony Lynham introduced legislation into Parliament today creating the offence of industrial manslaughter, bringing resources workplaces in line with all other Queensland workplaces.

'It is totally unacceptable that workers continue to die in our resources workplaces,' Dr Lynham said.

'Queensland already has the toughest mine safety and health laws in the world.

'These laws will give our 50,000 mine and quarry workers the same protections as other Queensland workers.

'These are part of the most comprehensive suite of mine health and safety reforms in two decades.'

Under the proposed laws, senior officers of a mine or quarry company can be tried for industrial manslaughter if criminal negligence is proven for a workers death.

Maximum penalties range up to $13 million and 20 years' jail.

Dr Lynham said the new laws were just part of a suite of sweeping mine safety and health reforms under the Palaszczuk Government.

'The most important product to come off a mine site or a quarry at the end of shift is not minerals, or coal; it's a worker, heading home to family and friends,' he said.

'This Labor Government will always act to protect workers.'

Those reforms include:

  • better detection and prevention of black lung, and an improved safety net for affected workers.
  • increased maximum penalties for offences to $4 million and powers for the regulator to issue fines without going to court.
  • statewide safety reset sessions for mine and quarry workers to refocus on health and safety
  • $35 million to deliver reforms to improve the safety and health of our mine workers
  • a commitment to tighter controls on mine dust levels
  • legislation to be debated today to establish an independent resources health and safety authority.

There has also been more than 49,000 chest x-rays to ILO (International Labour Organisation) standards, including more than 14,000 by Queensland based Lungscreen Australia.

Leading mine dust lung disease expert Dr Bob Cohen, from University of Illinois, Chicago, said the new health surveillance of coal miners makes Queensland 'the envy of the world'.

'Coal miners and their families should feel comforted that miners' health will be protected through a high quality medical surveillance system, that ensures disease is detected early and the risk of disease progressing to a severe and debilitating stage is thereby significantly reduced,' Dr Cohen said.

'Other jurisdictions including the United States, should strongly consider adopting these changes Queensland has led.'

Dr Lynham told Parliament there had been extensive consultation with the Queensland Resources Council, mining companies and unions.

The bill introduced today also strengthens measures to ensure taxpayers are not left with the costs of rehabilitating abandoned mines and better protections for vulnerable electricity customers.

The bill proposes reforms in line with the Palaszczuk Government's financial assurance and mine rehabilitation reforms. The reforms are:

  • more powers for government to scrutinise the financial capabilities of a resource authority holder when a mine changes hands
  • enhanced scrutiny of mines that go into care and maintenance, in particular by requiring mineral mining lease holders to provide development plans
  • broader powers for remediating abandoned mines, and where possible, commercialise these sites; and
  • clear criteria to assess the suitability of companies and people to hold resource tenures, and exclude unsuitable applicants.

Dr Lynham said proposed energy legislation changes would also place a permanent ban on unfair fees and charges for electricity users.

'We're banning electricity retailers from charging standard contract customers in south east Queensland for late payment, choosing to receive a paper bill or making over-the-counter payments,' he said.

'Often these customers are older persons or those who do not have access to the internet.'

'We're standing up for vulnerable Queenslanders by stamping out burdensome fees and helping to keep electricity bills down.'

[ENDS]

Media contact: Michael Saunders - 0428 411 617

Eds: TV grabs of Mines minister Dr Anthony Lynham, along with CFMEU District President Stephen Smyth and AWU District Secretary Mark Raguse are available on request.

Disclaimer

State Government of Queensland published this content on 04 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2020 03:00:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:32pAsia stocks find footing as China markets recoup some losses
RE
10:18pChina central bank says huge cash injections to stabilise market expectations, restore confidence
RE
10:06pDanaher gets conditional South Korean regulatory nod for $21 billion GE biopharma unit deal
RE
10:01pU.S. finalizes rule to slap duties on countries that undervalue currencies
RE
10:01pSTATE GOVERNMENT OF QUEENSLAND : Mining bosses face jail if workers die under proposed laws
PU
09:41pOil prices rebound from China virus slump amid ginger recovery across markets
RE
09:33pChinese markets, yuan claw back some lost ground after virus-led wipeout
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08:51pKOSTAT STATISTICS KOREA : Consumer Price Index in January 2020
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : Alphabet shares fall as Google misses on sales, YouTube revenue disappoints
2AIRBUS SE : Major summit on eve of Singapore Airshow canceled on coronavirus fears
3ZTE CORPORATION : ZTE : Huawei, ZTE urge U.S. not to impose national security risk labels
4Enbridge Line 3 oil pipeline clears hurdles with Minnesota regulator
5KAO CORPORATION : KAO : Receives the Highest Evaluation from CDP for Climate Change and Water Security

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group