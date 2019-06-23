State Government of Queensland : Multi-lingual manual motivates multinational mango moves

Mango growers and exporters will soon have a manual describes the best appearance and eating qualities of mangoes for export markets.

The Queensland Government is developing the 'Mango Fruit Quality Rapid Assessment Manual' - in six languages - so overseas importer and retailer buyers will know exactly what to look for.

Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner said the manual would provide a shared and consistent description of the best features of Queensland mangoes.

'It will ensure better understanding, trust and trade between mango supply-chain players in the region and will provide critical support for expanding mango exports from Queensland into China,' Mr Furner said.

'Our trade officers recently came to China for a workshop aimed at improving mango export supply-chains in the Asia-Pacific region.

'Mangoes are a growing industry for Queensland with a gross production value forecast to be $113 million this financial year, which is 35 per cent greater than the average for the past five years.'

These activities in China are part of the 'Mango Agribusiness Research Program', led by Griffith University and funded by the Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research.

This program assists mango farmers, researchers and those in supply chains in Australia and partner countries such as Cambodia, Indonesia, Pakistan, the Philippines and Vietnam, to achieve greater incomes from the production and trade of mango.

