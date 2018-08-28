State Government of Queensland : Mythbuster #1 - Qld farmers can push mulga to feed their cattle

Natural Resources Anthony Lynham today assured Queensland farmers that they can still push mulga to feed stock.

Dr Lynham moved to dispel a continuing myth about the state's responsible tree clearing laws - including calling Federal Agriculture Minister David Littleproud.

'It's important that our struggling farmers know that they can still push mulga to feed their stock,' he said.

'It's disappointing that this myth continues to circulate - and I've even called the Federal Minister this morning to clear this up with him.

'Under the LNP, graziers could harvest up to 50 per cent of the regulated mulga on their property in a 10-year period. This has not changed,' Dr Lynham said.

The facts are:

fodder harvesting is still self-assessable (as it was under the LNP)

it is still free to notify to harvest under what's now known as an acceptable development code (online or by hard copy form).

'I call on everyone to stop causing unnecessary angst in our rural communities,' Dr Lynham said.

'The Palaszczuk Government is backing farmers and drought-affected communities.

'It's time for all levels of government to focus on the main game.'

