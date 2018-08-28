Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

State Government of Queensland : Mythbuster #1 - Qld farmers can push mulga to feed their cattle

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 04:32am CEST

Natural Resources Anthony Lynham today assured Queensland farmers that they can still push mulga to feed stock.

Dr Lynham moved to dispel a continuing myth about the state's responsible tree clearing laws - including calling Federal Agriculture Minister David Littleproud.

'It's important that our struggling farmers know that they can still push mulga to feed their stock,' he said.

'It's disappointing that this myth continues to circulate - and I've even called the Federal Minister this morning to clear this up with him.

'Under the LNP, graziers could harvest up to 50 per cent of the regulated mulga on their property in a 10-year period. This has not changed,' Dr Lynham said.

The facts are:

  • fodder harvesting is still self-assessable (as it was under the LNP)
  • it is still free to notify to harvest under what's now known as an acceptable development code (online or by hard copy form).

'I call on everyone to stop causing unnecessary angst in our rural communities,' Dr Lynham said.

'The Palaszczuk Government is backing farmers and drought-affected communities.

'It's time for all levels of government to focus on the main game.'

[ENDS]

Media enquiries; Jan Martin 0439 341 314

Disclaimer

State Government of Queensland published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 02:31:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08/27Asian markets cheer U.S.-Mexico trade deal
RE
08/27NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/27NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08/27Asian markets cheer U.S.-Mexico trade deal
RE
08/27Mexico minister says would tweak bilateral U.S. trade deal without Canada
RE
08/27WARRINGAH COUNCIL : Chemical CleanOut 2018 at Frenchs Forest
PU
08/27STATE GOVERNMENT OF QUEENSLAND : Mythbuster #1 - Qld farmers can push mulga to feed their cattle
PU
08/27STATE GOVERNMENT OF QUEENSLAND : New firefighter recruits assigned to regional centres across the state
PU
08/27OHIO UNIVERSITY : OUPD partners with Survivor Advocacy Program to host Sept. 4 Coffee with a Cop
PU
08/27Oil prices edge up on supply disruption worries
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BILIBILI INC - ADR : Bilibili Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
2FORD MOTOR COMPANY : U.S., Mexico reach NAFTA deal, turn up pressure on Canada
3TESLA : TESLA : Elon Musk win dismissal of lawsuit over Model 3 production
4TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : Toyota to invest $500 million in Uber for self-driving cars
5AT&T : FCC report found no 'favoritism' on proposed Sinclair deal

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.