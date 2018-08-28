Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

State Government of Queensland : New firefighter recruits assigned to regional centres across the state

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 04:32am CEST

Fire and Emergency Services Minister Craig Crawford today (Tuesday) welcomed 32 new QFES recruits, who will be stationed throughout regional Queensland when they graduate in December.

Mr Crawford said the recruits would undergo 78 days of intensive training before being deployed in Ipswich (10); Townsville (7); Maryborough (4), Mackay (3), Gladstone (3), Rockhampton (2), Bundaberg (1) and Charters Towers (1) - with one recruit still to be assigned a region.

He said eight of the new recruits had been employed under the first round of the Palaszczuk Government's $29.5 million four-year commitment to deliver 100 firefighters and 12 new fire communications officers across the state.

'The Palaszczuk Government is committed to ensuring Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) has the personnel, infrastructure and equipment to deliver enhanced services and support,' Mr Crawford said.

'We reaffirmed this commitment in this financial year's record $702 million QFES Budget, and we are delivering on our election promise to boost frontline services in these areas.'

Mr Crawford said the allocation of the firefighting positions had been determined by QFES' operational response priorities.

He said the course attracted 279 applications as part of a closed merit process specifically for QFES auxiliary firefighters and firefighters from other fire services around Australia.

'Unlike most recruit courses for QFES, this one is exclusively made up of people who have worked as firefighters in other parts of Australia or as auxiliary firefighters here in Queensland,' Mr Crawford said.

'QFES expects the highest standards from its firefighters and these recruits, who are due to graduate on December 14, have shown they are dedicated and committed to gaining the skills and knowledge necessary to perform this important role.'

Mr Crawford said the recruit course being run at QFES' School of Fire and Emergency Training at the Port of Brisbane, was the first of four planned for 2018-19.

QFES Commissioner Katarina Carroll welcomed the recruits and congratulated them on their selection.

'Firefighters play an essential role in communities, helping to build a stronger, safer Queensland, a role which these recruits are already familiar with,' Ms Carroll said.

'In total, 28 of the recruits came from the QFES auxiliary firefighting ranks. Auxiliary firefighters are paid part-time firefighters who help QFES ensure appropriate resources are available for all emergency services responses throughout the state.

'I encourage anyone interested in pursuing a firefighting career to consider becoming an auxiliary firefighter, it's a rewarding career and can be a great pathway for a permanent FRS role,' she said.

ENDS

MEDIA 0412 393 909

Disclaimer

State Government of Queensland published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 02:31:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08/27Asian markets cheer U.S.-Mexico trade deal
RE
08/27NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/27NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08/27Asian markets cheer U.S.-Mexico trade deal
RE
08/27Mexico minister says would tweak bilateral U.S. trade deal without Canada
RE
08/27WARRINGAH COUNCIL : Chemical CleanOut 2018 at Frenchs Forest
PU
08/27STATE GOVERNMENT OF QUEENSLAND : Mythbuster #1 - Qld farmers can push mulga to feed their cattle
PU
08/27STATE GOVERNMENT OF QUEENSLAND : New firefighter recruits assigned to regional centres across the state
PU
08/27OHIO UNIVERSITY : OUPD partners with Survivor Advocacy Program to host Sept. 4 Coffee with a Cop
PU
08/27Oil prices edge up on supply disruption worries
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BILIBILI INC - ADR : Bilibili Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
2FORD MOTOR COMPANY : U.S., Mexico reach NAFTA deal, turn up pressure on Canada
3TESLA : TESLA : Elon Musk win dismissal of lawsuit over Model 3 production
4TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : Toyota to invest $500 million in Uber for self-driving cars
5AT&T : FCC report found no 'favoritism' on proposed Sinclair deal

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.