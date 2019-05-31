State Government of Queensland : Palaszczuk Government growing agriculture jobs in the Scenic Rim

Scenic Rim's agricultural sector is set to flourish with Queensland's independent Coordinator-General declaring a proposed 40-hectare industrial precinct a coordinated project.

Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning Cameron Dick said Kalfresh's $10 million Scenic Rim Agricultural Industrial Precinct could create 32 full-time jobs during its two-year construction phase.

'This project would help attract more food production and manufacturing businesses to the region, which the proponent estimates could generate further capital investment of up to $291 million,' Mr Dick said.

'The precinct, situated 84 kilometres south-west of Brisbane, would allow food processing, production and manufacturing businesses to be located together in a regional community.

'With washing, storing, preparing and packing of foods such as vegetables and herbs all happening from a single precinct, we would see more locally grown fresh food reaching customers faster.

'This further investment, if realised, could facilitate up to 960 additional construction jobs and sustain more than 1250 local direct operational jobs when fully developed.'

Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner said the Kalfresh project is another exciting example of the vibrancy of Queensland's agricultural sector and the innovations driving more jobs growth in the regions.

'Despite the drought our agricultural industries are working hard to plan for the jobs, exports and growth of the future,' Mr Furner said.

'We're backing Queensland farmers all the way because we know that with the right support they can lead the world.'

Kalfresh has also entered into a preliminary agreement with a waste company to build a two-megawatt bioenergy plant in the precinct.

The proposal would see urban waste like green and food wastes turned into energy to power the precinct, with potential to export the energy to the grid.

'The plant would divert almost 50,000 tonnes of waste from landfill each year,' Mr Dick said.

'In addition to the energy created, the by-product from the bioenergy plant could be used as a commercial-grade organic fertiliser to support cropping land.'

Kalfresh is now required to assess all potential impacts of the project.

Following this, a draft impact assessment report will be provided to the Coordinator-General.

