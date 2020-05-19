Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

State Government of Queensland : Parliament supports jail for bosses on mine deaths

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/19/2020 | 10:58pm EDT

Australia's toughest mine safety laws passed in Queensland Parliament today with executives facing up to 20 years' jail if Queensland mine and quarry workers die because of their criminal negligence.

Mines Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said establishing industrial manslaughter as an offence in mines and quarries was another key reform by the Palaszczuk Government to protect the state's 50,000 mine and quarry workers.

'This offence sends the clear message to employers and senior officers that the safety and health of their workers is paramount,' Dr Lynham said.

'In the past two years we've had eight workers die, and a gas explosion in an underground coal mine has put five miners in hospital.

'It's not acceptable.

'Safety on a mine site is everybody's responsibility.

'But a safety culture needs to be modelled right from the top and creating the offence of industrial manslaughter is to ensure senior company officers do all they can to create a safe mine site.

'These new sanctions bring the resources sector and its workers in line with every other workplace across the State --- but with higher financial penalties.'

The new laws also require people in critical statutory safety roles in coal mines to be mine operator employees - not contract workers.

'This provides these critical officers with confidence that they can raise and report safety issues without fear of reprisal or impact on their employment,' Dr Lynham told Parliament.

The new laws complement a suite of sweeping mine safety and health reforms under the Palaszczuk Government, the most substantial suite of reforms in 20 years. They include:

  • increased maximum penalties for offences to $4 million and powers for the regulator to issue fines without going to court.
  • statewide safety reset sessions for mine and quarry workers to refocus on health and safety
  • better detection and prevention of black lung, and an improved safety net for affected workers.
  • $2.2 million for a mobile screening service to support the early detection and prevention of mine dust lung diseases
  • $35 million to deliver reforms to improve the safety and health of our mine workers
  • a commitment to tighter controls on mine dust levels
  • establishment of an independent resources health and safety authority from 1 July.

The legislation also reduce the financial risk to the taxpayer of rehabilitating abandoned mine sites and removes unfair fees for electricity users in south east Queensland.

The reforms provide for:

- increased scrutiny of the financial capabilities of a resource authority holder when mines and other tenures change hands

- Increased government oversight of mines that enter into care and maintenance, in particular by requiring significant mines to have development plans

- broaden the government's powers to remediate abandoned mines; and

- widen the grounds to disqualify applicants from having mining tenures.

- banning electricity retailers charging standard contract customers for late payment, receiving a paper bill or making over-the-counter payments.

[ENDS]

Media contact: Jan Martin 0439 341 314

Disclaimer

State Government of Queensland published this content on 20 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2020 02:57:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:22pIndonesia's first-quarter current account deficit narrows, BoP swings to $8.5 billion deficit
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:15pSouth Korea State Think Tank Cuts 2020 Growth Outlook
DJ
11:13pBANK INDONESIA : Current Account in Q1/2020 Improved, External Resilience Maintained
PU
11:07pChina stands pat on benchmark rate, signals brief pause in easing efforts
RE
11:03pLEFROY EXPLORATION : Maiden Lucky Strike Resource Estimate
PU
11:03pFINMA GUIDANCE 06/2020 : extension or discontinuation of exemptions due to the COVID-19 crisis
PU
10:59pAsian stocks adrift as vaccine rally falters
RE
10:58pSTATE GOVERNMENT OF QUEENSLAND : Parliament supports jail for bosses on mine deaths
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETEASE, INC., : NETEASE : Reports First Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : China drops out of top three foreign investors in Germany
3GOLD : Venezuela files claim to force Bank of England to hand over gold
4MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC : British supermarkets threaten Brazil boycott over proposed forest law
5MODERNA, INC. : Stocks adrift as vaccine rally falters

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group