Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

State Government of Queensland : Qld puts in Budget bid for gas pipelines – again

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/27/2019 | 11:45pm EDT

The Palaszczuk Government has turned up the heat on Canberra for new pipeline funding to bring more Queensland gas to market.

Mines and Energy Minister Dr Anthony Lynham has written to his Federal counterpart today repeating his call in Parliament today for the Federal Government to investigate new gas pipelines from the Galilee and Northern Bowen basins.

Dr Lynham said the Australian Energy Market Operator had also backed new gas infrastructure in its latest Gas Statement of Opportunities report(external site)( https://www.aemo.com.au/Gas/National-planning-and-forecasting/Gas-Statement-of-Opportunities ) out today.

'Australia needs new gas, and Queensland needs more pipelines to get that gas to market,' Dr Lynham said.

'I've written to Canberra; I've made media statements; I've spoken in Parliament calling for them to invest in a pipeline.

'I'm trying again, today, ahead of next week's Budget, but I'm not hopeful.'

In his letter to Federal Resources Minister Senator Matt Canavan, Dr Lynham sought support for a range of actions to help address gas shortages and price issues in the eastern Australian gas market.

'It is important that we now look to the infrastructure that could bring more gas to the market,' Dr Lynham said.

'The need for this work to commence is even more urgent today then when I wrote to you two years ago.'

The three key items on Queensland's list are:

  • a pipeline linking the new Northern Territory to Mount Isa pipeline to the east coast
  • linking that new pipeline to new exploration and development in the Galilee Basin
  • upgrading the pipeline connecting New South Wales and Victoria to bi‑directional capacity, so that gas from Queensland can reach Melbourne.

The ongoing campaign by the Queensland Government comes on top of its actions to boost domestic supply, including releasing more than 25,000 square kilometres of land for gas exploration since early 2017, almost a third of it for the domestic market only.

[ENDS]

Media inquiries: Jan Martin 0439 341 314

Disclaimer

State Government of Queensland published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 03:44:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:55aVIETNAM'S PRIVATISATION PLAN FALLS BEHIND SCHEDULE : ministry
RE
12:53aIndonesia says watching for any EM contagion from Turkish woes
RE
12:47aEXCLUSIVE : China makes unprecedented proposals on tech, trade talks progress - U.S. officials
RE
12:40aDOLLAR INDEX : edges up as more central banks turn dovish, defies lower bond yields
RE
12:20aDEPARTMENT OF DEFENCE AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Singapore-Australia Joint Ministerial Committee
PU
12:19aEXCLUSIVE : China makes unprecedented proposals on tech, trade talks progress - U.S. officials
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:11aChina's premier pledges more financial sector opening to foreign investors
RE
12:05aDEPARTMENT OF TREASURY AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Israel tax treaty
PU
12:02aIndonesia intervenes to support rupiah - central bank official
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : U.S. FAA says handling aircraft approval on its own would cost $1.8 billion
2Nissan panel says facts point to legal violations by ousted chairman Ghosn
3JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : New Jersey jury finds J&J not liable in talc cancer trial; company set..
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Boeing rolls out software fix to defend 737 MAX franchise, awaits U.S. regulator's a..
5BAYER AG : BAYER : Jury Awards Over $80 Million to California Man in Roundup Trial -- 3rd Update
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.