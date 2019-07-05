State Government of Queensland : Queensland biofutures to take centre stage on the world stage

Australian-first trials of biojet fuel and 100 per cent renewable diesel will be some of the pioneering Queensland work promoted during the 2019BIO World Congress on Industrial Biotechnology.

Now in its 16th year, the BIO World Congress on Industrial Biotechnology is being held in Des Moines, Iowa, July 8-11, with more than 900 attendees representing over 570 companies from 35 countries.

Queensland is the only Australian state government represented at the BIO World Congress, which is a forum to share the latest advancements in biofuels, synthetic biology, food ingredients, enzymes and renewable chemicals.

Embarking on a trade mission to the US today to be part of the congress, Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning Cameron Dick said he's eager to help grow Queensland's global biofutures reputation further.

'The Palaszczuk Government's representation at the congress for the third consecutive year shows how serious we are about developing and growing biotech businesses and jobs in our state,' Mr Dick said.

'KPMG's latest Bioenergy State of the Nation Report acknowledges Queensland as the nation leader when it comes to bioenergy policies, and we want to keep building our global bio profile to maximise the potential of this industry.

'At last year's congress, Queensland became the first jurisdiction in the world to sign up to the global below50 campaign and commit to sustainable fuel policies.

'This year, following our successful biofuels trials, I'll be highlighting how we, as a state, are delivering on that commitment.'

The Queensland Government's partnership with Virgin Australia, Gevo, Inc., Brisbane Airport, DB Schenker and Caltex has resulted in a biojet fuel trial comprising more than 700 domestic and international flights and over one million kilometres travelled.

And in February this year, Southern Oil subsidiary SynBio, out of Gladstone, partnered with global OEM Scania to successfully trial 100 per cent renewable diesel in truck engines.

'Both of these trials are Australian firsts,' Mr Dick said.

'The success of these trials is crucial to our development of commercial biorefineries locally, and it's clear that Queensland is continuing to make strong progress.'

below50 Australia Secretariat Larissa Rose commended the state government for setting the bio benchmark in Australia.

'The Queensland Government is head and shoulders above the rest of the nation when it comes to biofuels and biotech,' Ms Rose said.

QUT Professor and Queensland Biofutures Envoy Ian O'Hara, who is leading a research delegation to the BIO World Congress, said the state's strong presence at the event speaks volumes to the industry worldwide.

'The fact we have a Queensland pavilion at BIO, and that we have representation from two levels of government, our universities, and from local industry, makes our intentions to become a global bio leader clear,' Prof. O'Hara said.

During his trade mission, Mr Dick will be meeting with leading global companies looking to invest in Queensland, and visiting a number of Iowan manufacturing plants and agriculture operations to see two of the state's key industries in action.

The Minister will also address the event at Queensland's now annual industry reception, and as part of the global below50 panel session.

'With the Palaszczuk Government's Queensland Biofutures 10-Year Roadmap and Action Plan, we are leading Australia's bio-economic revolution,' he said.

'The roadmap has established our vision for a $1 billion industrial biotechnology and bioproducts sector that's sustainable, export-oriented, and creates more local jobs, especially in the regions.

'This is all about ensuring Queensland is able to leverage its strategic advantages to become a major player in the global bioproducts and services market.

'It's a market expected to be worth US$1.1 trillion by 2022, and we want to capture our share of that investment.'

