Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

State Government of Queensland : Queensland defence innovation says G'Day USA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/05/2019 | 10:03pm EDT

Queensland capabilities in defence innovation will be showcased to industry leaders from around the globe at a roundtable event in Washington as part of the 2019 G'Day USA program, May 9-10.

Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning Cameron Dick said Queensland's presence at G'Day USA further boosted the state's profile as Australia's leading supplier of next-generation defence technologies.

'This is a fantastic opportunity to build on the success of last year's inaugural G'Day USA Defence Innovation Roundtable and continue selling our defence industry capabilities to the world,' Mr Dick said.

'The Palaszczuk Government has designated defence and aerospace as priority industries, and through our Defence Industries and Aerospace 10-year Roadmaps ( https://www.statedevelopment.qld.gov.au/industry-development/industry-roadmaps.html ) we're accelerating growth in these industries to create more high-value, knowledge-based jobs in Queensland.

'The construction of Rheinmetall's Military Vehicle Centre of Excellence (MILVEHCOE) and its Australia-New Zealand headquarters in Redbank is a clear indication Queensland's defence capabilities are being recognised worldwide.

'Construction of MILVEHCOE will support an average of 300 jobs over two years, while the entire LAND 400 Phase 2 project ( http://statements.qld.gov.au/Statement/2018/3/14/queensland-wins-big-with-land-400-and-rheinmetall ) will also provide significant opportunities for local SMEs to participate in Rheinmetall's global supply chain.

This announcement comes off the back of the Palaszczuk Government launching a new campaign, Operation Queensland, to support Rheinmetall's bid for the estimated $15 billion LAND 400 Phase 3 project ( http://statements.qld.gov.au/Statement/2019/3/25/palaszczuk-government-backs-bid-for-land-400-contract ).

'We currently have more than 6500 Queenslanders employed in defence industry roles, and secured $9.55 billion in Australian defence contracts during 2017-18,' Mr Dick said.

'Momentum is definitely increasing in our defence industries, and there's huge potential to grow, which is why our government is working to put Queensland on the global map when it comes to defence.'

The Department of State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning (DSDMIP) will be the sole state sponsor of the US-Australian Roundtable on Defence Innovation.

At the event, senior DSDMIP executives will actively promote Queensland's defence capabilities to industry executives, policy experts, academics and national security representatives.

For details of the full 2019 G'Day USA program, visit gdayusa.org(external site)( http://www.gdayusa.org/ ).

ENDS

Media contact: Lesley Major 0419 288 284

G'Day USA fast facts:

  • G'Day USA has been running for 15 years, with more than 20 major events held across the US each year
  • There were more than one million attendees at events and activations in 2018, with the program's annual media reach at 500 million
  • The G'Day USA US-Australia Dialogue on Defence Industries is in its sixth year, with 300 industry leaders attending in 2018
  • The Roundtable on Defence Innovation is in its second year and is a separate, complementary event to Dialogue on Defence Industries
  • Queensland is currently the sole state sponsor for this invitation-only event, which features a closed-door roundtable discussion followed by a networking lunch for up to 30 industry leaders
  • Attendees: defence industry leaders, Fortune 500 companies, policy makers, investors, economists and national security experts
  • Discussion topics: Future defence projects, mutual investment, advanced manufacturing, emerging quantum and space technologies

Disclaimer

State Government of Queensland published this content on 06 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2019 02:02:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:27pEXCLUSIVE : Deutsche Bank open to U.S. revamp in merger talks - sources
RE
10:03pSTATE GOVERNMENT OF QUEENSLAND : Queensland defence innovation says G'Day USA
PU
09:48pCITY OF EUREKA CA : Seeks Community Input to Reimagine & Revitalize 20/30 Park
PU
09:24pBoeing cuts 737 MAX output in wake of two deadly crashes
RE
08:53pSTANFORD GRADUATE SCHOOL OF BUSINESS : How Stanford GSB Alumni Are Helping an Appalachian Town Move Beyond Coal
PU
08:25pU.S., China Tout Progress, Vow to Continue Trade Talks
DJ
08:03pU.S. Places Sanctions on Vessel, Companies for Delivering Venezuelan Oil to Cuba
DJ
07:55pTAKE FIVE : Panic over? World markets themes for the week ahead
RE
07:48pMACON BIBB GA : Recap of April 5, 2019 Macon-Bibb County Commission Meeting
PU
07:09pAs latest round of U.S.-China talks end, 'significant work' remains
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : cuts 737 MAX output in wake of two deadly crashes
2ELLINGTON FINANCIAL INC : ELLINGTON FINANCIAL : Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 Per Share and Announces Est..
3VISUALON : Raises the Bar with Pioneering New Features for its Streaming Media Player Solutions at NAB Show..
4BANCO DO BRASIL : Petrobras agrees to sell pipeline unit to Engie for $8.6 billion
5LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : Halifax makes it happen with new TV advertisement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About