State Government of Queensland : Queensland defence innovation says G'Day USA

Queensland capabilities in defence innovation will be showcased to industry leaders from around the globe at a roundtable event in Washington as part of the 2019 G'Day USA program, May 9-10.

Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning Cameron Dick said Queensland's presence at G'Day USA further boosted the state's profile as Australia's leading supplier of next-generation defence technologies.

'This is a fantastic opportunity to build on the success of last year's inaugural G'Day USA Defence Innovation Roundtable and continue selling our defence industry capabilities to the world,' Mr Dick said.

'The Palaszczuk Government has designated defence and aerospace as priority industries, and through our Defence Industries and Aerospace 10-year Roadmaps ( https://www.statedevelopment.qld.gov.au/industry-development/industry-roadmaps.html ) we're accelerating growth in these industries to create more high-value, knowledge-based jobs in Queensland.

'The construction of Rheinmetall's Military Vehicle Centre of Excellence (MILVEHCOE) and its Australia-New Zealand headquarters in Redbank is a clear indication Queensland's defence capabilities are being recognised worldwide.

'Construction of MILVEHCOE will support an average of 300 jobs over two years, while the entire LAND 400 Phase 2 project ( http://statements.qld.gov.au/Statement/2018/3/14/queensland-wins-big-with-land-400-and-rheinmetall ) will also provide significant opportunities for local SMEs to participate in Rheinmetall's global supply chain.

This announcement comes off the back of the Palaszczuk Government launching a new campaign, Operation Queensland, to support Rheinmetall's bid for the estimated $15 billion LAND 400 Phase 3 project ( http://statements.qld.gov.au/Statement/2019/3/25/palaszczuk-government-backs-bid-for-land-400-contract ).

'We currently have more than 6500 Queenslanders employed in defence industry roles, and secured $9.55 billion in Australian defence contracts during 2017-18,' Mr Dick said.

'Momentum is definitely increasing in our defence industries, and there's huge potential to grow, which is why our government is working to put Queensland on the global map when it comes to defence.'

The Department of State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning (DSDMIP) will be the sole state sponsor of the US-Australian Roundtable on Defence Innovation.

At the event, senior DSDMIP executives will actively promote Queensland's defence capabilities to industry executives, policy experts, academics and national security representatives.

For details of the full 2019 G'Day USA program, visit gdayusa.org(external site)( http://www.gdayusa.org/ ).

