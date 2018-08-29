State Government of Queensland : Queensland gas fuels local jobs

Gas from the Surat Basin will power one of Queensland's largest manufacturing companies, supporting 400 jobs and boosting the state's domestic gas security.

Minister for Natural Resources, Mines and Energy Anthony Lynham today announced that Central Petroleum had been granted an Authority to Prospect - a condition being that gas - if produced - be sold only to the domestic market.

'Central Petroleum has said it will supply gas to one of Queensland's largest manufacturers Incitec Pivot Limited with gas produced to be used to power the Gibson Island fertilizer plant.

'Securing a reliable, long term supply of gas is a win-win for Central and IPL and will support the ongoing employment of 400 local workers.

'Having met all the regulatory requirements, Central Petroleum has been granted approval to explore for gas just six months after being announced preferred tender under Queensland's Exploration Land Release Program.

'This is yet another example of the Palaszczuk Government ensuring that Queensland leads the way in gas production.

'We continue to do the heavy lifting with policies that inspire confidence in the state's energy reserves, be it gas, coal or renewables,'' Dr Lynham said.

Central is aiming for production by 2022. In the interim, gas to IPL's Gibson Island plant will come from their assets in the Northern Territory.

Central Petroleum Limited's acting CEO, Leon Devaney said they were pleased to learn of the grant of the prospective Queensland Surat Basin coal seam gas acreage.

'We look forward to working together with all stakeholders to responsibly develop a successful project that provides much needed gas into the east coast market and contributes to preserving the Queensland manufacturing industry,'' Mr Devaney said.

'We have assembled a highly experienced team at Central that have been deeply involved in the development of the Queensland coal seam gas industry we see today, and we are keen to continue this work together with our partner Incitec Pivot Limited,' he said.

For more information about Queensland's domestic gas initiatives and land exploration program, visit www.dnrme.qld.gov.au ( http://www.dnrme.qld.gov.au/ )

