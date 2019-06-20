Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

State Government of Queensland : Queensland resources employment figures at a high

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/20/2019 | 04:14pm EDT

Queensland's resources jobs are up 12 per cent compared to last year, with 70,000 people now employed across mining, oil and gas.

Minister for Natural Resources, Mines and Energy Dr Anthony Lynham said the latest figures* showed the Palaszczuk Government's support for the resources industry was paying dividends.

'Employment in the sector remains dominated by coal mining at 42 per cent, metals at 24 per cent and exploration and support services at 22 per cent,'' Dr Lynham, said.

'Over the last year alone, coal mining jobs are up nearly 20 per cent to around 30,000 people, and metal mining jobs are up a staggering 70 per cent to around 15,000 people.'

Dr Lynham said Queensland continued to be a resources powerhouse thanks to the Queensland Government actively fostering a climate that supported exploration and development.

'In the past four years, we have attracted more than $20 billion worth of new investment in resources and created more than 7,000 jobs.

'We're investing $39 million in the Strategic Blueprint for Queensland's North West Minerals Province, and $3.6 million in the Collaborative Exploration Initiative to support exploration efforts for vital resources such as cobalt.

'I was in Mt Isa early this week and saw first-hand how the North West Minerals Province has the potential to become the 'cobalt capital' of Australia-a mineral which is critical in the production of mobile phones, wind turbine generators and electric cars.

'We are also the state that developed an unprecedented $70 billion onshore gas industry in eight years, which now is our second largest commodity export.

'We help to power the globe with Queensland's liquefied natural gas exports, thanks to having the foresight to create an entirely new resource industry for our state.

'And now we have the opportunity to do it again with hydrogen, and we've invested $19 million from the 2019-2020 budget to help kick start the hydrogen industry in Queensland.

'This is about local jobs for the regions.

'And now with Adani having approval to mine, it's up to them to live up to their claims and provide regional jobs.''

*Figures based off a four-quarter average of the Quarterly ABS Labour Force Release.

Media: David Potter 0428 411 617

Disclaimer

State Government of Queensland published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2019 20:13:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:38pLoonie climbs to three-month high on oil rally, dovish Fed
RE
04:38pNew Jersey Lawmakers Reject Gov. Phil Murphy's Millionaire's Tax
DJ
04:37pApple, Keurig Dr Pepper, Dollar Tree press U.S. to drop China tariff plan
RE
04:36pApple, Keurig Dr Pepper, Dollar Tree press U.S. to drop China tariff plan
RE
04:34pHealth Care up Slightly Ahead of Executive Order -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
04:32pInflation drop may be at core of case for Fed rate cuts
RE
04:31pIndustrials Up as Fed Bets Offset Philly Fed Survey Weakness -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
04:30pMaterials Up as Gold Rallies on Fed Rate-Cut Bets -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:28pFed rate-cut sign boosts world stocks, dollar and yields drop
RE
04:27pEnergy Up With Oil After Drone-Attack Reports -- Energy Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : and Boeing aircraft deals at Paris Airshow
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Airbus seals deals with big buyers, following Boeing's MAX sale
3ROCKET INTERNET SE : ROCKET INTERNET : shares rise after report on potential delisting
4DIXONS CARPHONE : DIXONS CARPHONE : 2018/19 Preliminary Results
5MAKKANOTTI GROUP CORP : CURE PHARMACEUTICAL : and Canopy Growth to Produce CBD Oral Thin Films

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About