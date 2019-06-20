State Government of Queensland : Queensland resources employment figures at a high

Queensland's resources jobs are up 12 per cent compared to last year, with 70,000 people now employed across mining, oil and gas.

Minister for Natural Resources, Mines and Energy Dr Anthony Lynham said the latest figures* showed the Palaszczuk Government's support for the resources industry was paying dividends.

'Employment in the sector remains dominated by coal mining at 42 per cent, metals at 24 per cent and exploration and support services at 22 per cent,'' Dr Lynham, said.

'Over the last year alone, coal mining jobs are up nearly 20 per cent to around 30,000 people, and metal mining jobs are up a staggering 70 per cent to around 15,000 people.'

Dr Lynham said Queensland continued to be a resources powerhouse thanks to the Queensland Government actively fostering a climate that supported exploration and development.

'In the past four years, we have attracted more than $20 billion worth of new investment in resources and created more than 7,000 jobs.

'We're investing $39 million in the Strategic Blueprint for Queensland's North West Minerals Province, and $3.6 million in the Collaborative Exploration Initiative to support exploration efforts for vital resources such as cobalt.

'I was in Mt Isa early this week and saw first-hand how the North West Minerals Province has the potential to become the 'cobalt capital' of Australia-a mineral which is critical in the production of mobile phones, wind turbine generators and electric cars.

'We are also the state that developed an unprecedented $70 billion onshore gas industry in eight years, which now is our second largest commodity export.

'We help to power the globe with Queensland's liquefied natural gas exports, thanks to having the foresight to create an entirely new resource industry for our state.

'And now we have the opportunity to do it again with hydrogen, and we've invested $19 million from the 2019-2020 budget to help kick start the hydrogen industry in Queensland.

'This is about local jobs for the regions.

'And now with Adani having approval to mine, it's up to them to live up to their claims and provide regional jobs.''

*Figures based off a four-quarter average of the Quarterly ABS Labour Force Release.

