State Government of Queensland : Queenslanders continue to seek smart energy

Almost a third of Queensland homeowners have a home battery storage system on their energy shopping list over the next decade.

Homeowners have told the annual Queensland Household Energy Survey that they are keen to install electricity battery storage devices into their homes over the next decade to complement their existing rooftop solar panels.

Energy Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said latest survey results were backed by householders' enthusiasm for the government's latest home battery grants program.

'Queenslanders embrace renewable energy, with one in three Queensland homes having rooftop solar panels,' he said.

'Battery storage is the next wave, and clearly Queenslanders plan to continue to stay on that wave to cut their power bills and their emissions.'

More than 2500 Queensland households have been approved for interest-free loans and grants to install rooftop solar and battery storage systems under the latest program from the Government's Affordable Energy Plan.

Dr Lynham said the Government's clear consistent energy policy and initiatives were fuelling the take-up of renewables, creating jobs and business opportunities in the renewables sector. This has helped contribute to almost 185,000 jobs created in Queensland since January 2015.

Electric vehicles also continue to grow in popularity with more than 2100 expected to be registered in Queensland late this year, eclipsing the number of hybrids.

According to the survey, over the past two years interest in buying an electric vehicle has increased by nine per cent with respondents saying they would consider moving away from petrol vehicles once they have a charge range closer to 500km and the purchase price drops below $50,000.

Dr Lynham said he was concerned about survey responses on tariff and rebate awareness.

The survey also showed the majority of Queenslanders were seeking to lower their energy costs, but more than two thirds of respondents didn't know what electricity tariffs they were currently on and a quarter of concession holders were unaware of rebates available to them.

'I'd encourage consumers to talk their retailers about what tariff options are available to them to reduce their costs,' he said.

The survey asks 5000 people about their home energy usage and plans for their future energy use, Energex and Ergon's parent company Energy Queensland and Powerlink Queensland commission the survey, the largest study of its type in Australia, to help them plan for future power needs.

According to Energy Queensland CEO David Smales, the results demonstrate Queensland continues to be ahead of the game in embracing the latest energy efficiency technology.

'Queenslanders are just as tech-savvy as they have ever been,' he said.

'They're keen to reduce their energy costs and, as managers of the electricity network, we must continue to transition the state's power grid to integrate with rapidly emerging technology.'

Powerlink Chief Executive Merryn York said the growing interest in household battery storage had important implications for the future planning of the electricity grid.

'The installation of battery storage is expected to ramp up once prices fall below $10,000 for an entry level system, which respondents highlighted as a financial tipping point for them to consider the technology,' Ms York said.

'In a period of rapid change for the energy sector, the information we get from the QHES is invaluable in planning the networks of the future.'

