State Government of Queensland : Recovery outreach teams to bring support to North West Queensland small businesses

Small Business Recovery outreach teams are bringing dedicated support and information to small businesses across North West Queensland as they recover from the floods.

Minister for Training and Skills Development Shannon Fentiman said the teams would pass through around 20 towns across the region to share advice on loans, grants and other support available

'The widespread damage from this disaster has affected a lot of communities that are now working out how to get back on their feet and not only recover but come out of this stronger and better prepared so that North West Queensland's economy keeps growing,' Ms Fentiman said.

'The Palaszczuk Government established the Small Business Recovery Centre in Townsville and these outreach teams will extend that support to other affected businesses in the region, hear their stories and connect them with tailored information and contacts who can help them get through these tough times and support long-term economic growth in their communities.

'I would like to thank everyone for the assistance provided from other jurisdictions, in particular from New South Wales.'

'This is another great example of Australians pulling together in times of need and sharing what others have learned to improve how we can help people now and better prepare our responses for any future disasters.

The Small Business Recovery outreach teams are proudly supported by Construction Skills Queensland (CSQ) in support of North West Queensland communities.

CSQ Chief Executive Brett Schimming said it was formal policy to support opportunities like this to boost the capabilities of local business to recover and thrive after a disaster event.

'CSQ is committed to working with government to meet emerging needs for assistance and to deliver skilling solutions to boost reconstruction efforts,' Mr Schimming said.

'Our disaster response framework supports the timely delivery of customised training and additional information - such as the outreach teams - to those in need.'

Queensland Small Business Champion Maree Adshead said the outreach teams will help affected businesses navigate information being offered by a range of providers, access available support, work through their options and develop recovery plans.

'I am so grateful to my interstate colleague Robyn Hobbs and her team for the valuable experience they will bring to help in the recovery of the region's small businesses,' Ms Adshead said.

'Getting into these towns and talking through the challenges faced by local businesses- such as insurance, leasing, finances, looking after staff and working with their suppliers, customers and clients - it will really help these owners get a handle on things and prioritise the steps they need to take to recover.

'The Palaszczuk Government has also launched a Go Local, Grow Local campaign to encourage communities to support their local businesses. This message will be shared along with Go Local resources, as these towns look to build long-term economic growth.'

The North West Queensland Flood Recovery outreach teams will visit towns in the Flinders, Richmond, McKinlay, Cloncurry, Mount Isa, Townsville, Charters Towers, Burdekin, Hinchinbrook and Winton local government areas

This is being supported by the Department of Employment, Small Business and Training, New South Wales Small Business Commissioner, CSQ, Queensland Rural and Industry Development Authority and the Department of State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning.

Disaster assistance has been activated for small businesses under the joint Commonwealth-State Government Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements, including low interest recovery loans and special disaster assistance grants for eligible small businesses to assist with clean-up and reinstatement activities.

For details of the Small Business Recovery sessions visit www.business.qld.gov.au/recovery ( http://www.business.qld.gov.au/recovery ).

