Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

State Government of Queensland : Statement by Mines Minister Dr Anthony Lynham

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/08/2019 | 05:43am EDT

Two expert independent reviews are now underway to identify changes needed to improve health and safety in the state's mines and quarries.

Forensic structural engineer Dr Sean Brady is examining all fatal incidents in Queensland mines and quarries since 2000.

I have broadened this review. It was originally coal mine incidents only to the end of 2018, but will now include mineral mine and quarry incidents, and all fatal incidents this year.

This review will look at why mine workers have died over the past 20 years; how industry can improve and how the mines inspectorate can work better.

Separately, the University of Queensland is reviewing the state's mining health and safety legislation to ensure it is relevant to current and emerging mine practice and technology.

The UQ team will consult with industry, unions, mines inspectors and legal experts during the review.

The reviews received the full support of industry representatives at this afternoon's meeting.

They will both be completed by the end of this year and will be tabled in Parliament.

[ENDS]

Media inquiries: Jan Martin 0439 341 314

Disclaimer

State Government of Queensland published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 09:42:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:15aHedge funds chart course through 'IMO 2020' storm
RE
06:14aEuro zone investor morale falls further in July, German recession looms -Sentix
RE
06:13aOECD ORGANISATION FOR ECONOMIC OPERATION AND : Agricultural output growth to keep food prices low over the coming decade, but many uncertainties are ahead
PU
06:13aOECD ORGANISATION FOR ECONOMIC OPERATION AND : Composite Leading Indicators (CLI), OECD, July 2019
PU
06:11aDollar holds near three-week high as bets on sharp U.S. rate cut drop
RE
06:11aChina June new loans seen at five-month high as central bank keeps liquidity ample - Reuters poll
RE
06:07aPetronas keeps UK LNG regasification capacity after terminal stake sale
RE
06:06aWaymo tests Wi-Fi in driverless taxis hoping perks can route it past rivals
RE
06:05aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Fall as strong US jobs data softens aggressive rate-cut hopes
RE
05:55aTAKE FIVE : World markets themes - Losing interest
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : shares rise after shake-up to cut 18,000 jobs
2China refiners curb fuel output after massive new plants stoke glut
3SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM : SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM : Interim data evaluating Elocta® for Immune Tolerance Ind..
4EQUINOR ASA : Equinor Sells 16% Stake in Lundin Petroleum and Upgrades Johan Sverdrup Interest
5KONINKLIJKE BAM GROEP : KONINKLIJKE BAM GROEP : BAM lowers full year outlook; maintains 2020 strategic targets

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About