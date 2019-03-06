Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

State Government of Queensland : Support for flood-affected Wujal Wujal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2019 | 01:45am EST

Ministerial Champion for Wujal Wujal Leeanne Enoch has today been touring the small Aboriginal community to inspect some of the damage caused by the recent unprecedented Queensland floods.

'Just like most of Far North and North Queensland, Wujal Wujal was not spared the effects of the recent flooding,' Minister Enoch said.

'With the waters receded and people focused on recovery, now is the time to be on the ground and listening to what is needed to get the community back up and running.

'It is clear from seeing the damage first hand and hearing the personal stories from the local community, how this flood has impacted this small community.

'With only around 300 people calling Wujal Wujal home, a flood event of this size affects everybody.

'The town was cut off in four different places, the local Bloomfield Bridge went under, their acclaimed Arts Centre wasn't spared the impacts and pieces of vital infrastructure sustained damage.

'As the community champion, it has been important for me understand what the priority issues for the community are and see if there is anything that Wujal Wujal need assistance with.

'I know Mayor Desmond Tayley and the local council have been working around the clock to make sure everyone is safe and local services are being repaired as quickly as possible and I want to thank them for all their hard work.'

A range of disaster recovery funding is now available Wujal Wujal.

Information on disaster assistance can be found on the Australian Government's Disaster Assist website at www.disasterassist.gov.au ( http://www.disasterassist.gov.au/ ) and the Queensland Government's Disaster Management website at www.disaster.qld.gov.au ( http://www.disaster.qld.gov.au/ ).

Media contact: 0437 859 987

Disclaimer

State Government of Queensland published this content on 06 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2019 06:44:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:24aStrike over labour dispute grounds flights at Kenya's main airport
RE
02:22aRMIT ROYAL MELBOURNE INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY : A sustainable future is in our hands
PU
02:17aBOJ board member calls for more stimulus if economy sinks
RE
02:16aBOJ board member calls for more stimulus if economy sinks
RE
01:45aSTATE GOVERNMENT OF QUEENSLAND : Support for flood-affected Wujal Wujal
PU
01:45aSTATE GOVERNMENT OF QUEENSLAND : Industry group to review Queensland's cattle tick line
PU
01:41aChina stocks rally on stimulus hopes, weak GDP growth hits Aussie
RE
01:35aAUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : $50 million NAIF investment to see Townsville Airport soar into future
PU
01:33aFactors that have propelled Chinese stocks to nine-month highs
RE
01:25aA chaotic market for one sensor stalls self-driving cars
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Shares Trade Heavily in After-Hours Session
2DOW JONES 30 : Oil dips on U.S. stocks build, production outlook
3DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : reports results for the fourth quarter and year ended 31 Decembe..
4DIAGEO : DIAGEO : Value of rare whisky rockets in Knight Frank's lucrative assets index
5JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : J&J nasal spray gets U.S. approval as first new type of anti-depressan..
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.