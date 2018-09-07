State Government of Queensland : Tokyo palates begin to get the drift of high quality Queensland beef

Putting more Queensland produce on Japanese and Korean dinner tables is the firm focus of an upcoming trade mission.

Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner will be joined by producers and distributors from North Queensland, Bundaberg, Gympie, Warwick and Brisbane to promote Queensland's high-quality beef, fruit and vegetables, aquaculture and value-added food and beverages.

Mr Furner said the trip would further strengthen our long-standing trade and investment ties in north-east Asia through one-on-one meetings with government officials, importers, industry representatives and visits to supermarkets selling our produce.

'The pure fact is that the Japanese can't get enough of our mouth-watering beef,' Mr Furner said.

'It is our most significant agricultural export with a value of almost $1.4 billion, which is 84 per cent of Queensland's total agricultural exports to Japan.

'Of the 76 countries Queensland sends beef to, Japan is our most important customer.

'This is why the Palaszczuk Government is so keen to support our producers, processors and feedlotters to boost our exports to Japan and attract more investment in the industry.

'The more people in Japan that eat Queensland beef, the more jobs will be created in rural and regional Queensland.'

Mr Furner will meet with Japanese buyers at a Queensland Beef Lunch in partnership with Meat and Livestock Australia in Tokyo next week

'This visit comes hot on the heels of a trade delegation from Japan and Taiwan that visited several farms and export centres around Queensland earlier this year,' he said.

'The cultivation of these ties has meant that we have made strong inroads into the Japanese produce market.

'Increasingly, Queensland fruit and vegetables - carrots, zucchini, watermelon-radish, beetroot and macadamia nuts - have made their way on to dinner tables across Japan.

'This coming summer we hope to see more shipments of Queensland mangoes heading to Japan as well.'

Mr Furner said he will be making a similar pitch in South Korea later in the week.

'In Seoul I'll meet with importers, distributors, wholesalers, retailers and local investors in Queensland food and agriculture.

'South Korean importers already take our beef, mangoes, Bundaberg Brewed Drinks and other value-added products, and we want to expand even further into this lucrative market.

'I look forward to reporting back on the progress we have made and the opportunities for Queensland producers wanting to take their products to the world.'

For more information about the trade mission, contact the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries on 13 25 23, or visit www.daf.qld.gov.au ( http://www.daf.qld.gov.au/ )

The delegation to Japan and South Korea will include representatives from:

Grove Juice (Head office is in Brisbane, factory in Warwick)

Bundaberg Brewed Drinks (Bundaberg)

Morco Fresh (National company, with distribution interests in South East and North Queensland)

FNC Plantations (1 orchard in Gympie and 4 orchards in Bundaberg)

Media: Brock Taylor - 0427 018 178