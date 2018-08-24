Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

State Government of Western Australia : Applications open for Round 18 of EIS co-funded drilling

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2018 | 06:52am CEST
  • Mining confidence linked to rise in drilling applications
  • Success stories testament to decision to extend EIS

A surge of confidence in Western Australia's mining industry is expected to boost the number of applications for Round 18 of the Exploration Incentive Scheme's (EIS) flagship co-funded drilling program.

The number of applications for Round 17 earlier this year jumped more than 20 per cent to 63, compared to 52 for Round 16 - this trend is likely to continue for Round 18.

The EIS, which has been secured by the McGowan Government, provides about $5 million a year in co-funding for innovative exploration drilling in underexplored greenfield regions.

Since the program started in 2008, 671,150 metres have been drilled at 422 projects - resulting in more than 29 discoveries.

Some of the major finds include the Nova nickel-copper-cobalt mine east of Norseman in 2012, and significant recent discoveries in the Eastern Pilbara and the Eastern Goldfields.

Cutting-edge EIS geoscience has also sparked new exploration, by DevEx Resources, for diamonds in Western Australia's Kimberley region.

Applications for Round 18 are now open and close at 5pm on Friday October 5, 2018.

The successful applicants will have 12 months to complete their drilling from January 1, 2019.

Comments attributed to Mines and Petroleum Minister Bill Johnston:

'The ongoing success stories from companies taking up co-funded drilling, through the EIS, confirm the McGowan Government's decision to secure funding for the scheme.

'There have been some very encouraging copper, gold and zinc discoveries in the eastern Pilbara by Antipa Minerals, Sipa Resources and Encounter Resources; and a nickel-colbalt find in the Eastern Goldfields by Great Boulder Resources.

'EIS successes help create jobs and that is the McGowan Government's number one priority.'

Minister's office - 6552 6700

Disclaimer

State Government of Western Australia published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 04:51:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:33aChina to prosecute former Bright Food chairman for graft
RE
07:22aAsia slips after U.S.-China trade talks end without progress
RE
07:22aNEW ZEALAND POLICE : Police investigating Ashburton robbery
PU
07:17aCSIRO COMMONWEALTH SCIENTIFIC AND INDUSTRIAL RES : How hydrogen power can help us cut emissions, boost exports, and even drive further between refills
PU
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:10aAsia slips after U.S.-China trade talks end without progress
RE
06:52aSTATE GOVERNMENT OF WESTERN AUSTRALIA : Applications open for Round 18 of EIS co-funded drilling
PU
06:52aVICTORIA POLICE : Thief uses stolen credit card in Nagambie
PU
06:42aAussie rallies as Morrison elected Liberal leader; Powell speech eyed
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : MCDONALD : temporarily closes after 22 customers report becoming ill
2FORD MOTOR COMPANY : U.S.-Mexico NAFTA talks seen running into next week, autos unresolved
3BACHEM HOLDING AG : FIRST HALF OF 2018: Further rise in net profit; delayed sales/EBIT to be made good in seco..
4CARDNO LIMITED : CARDNO : Dr. M. Andrew Maier, MS, PhD, CIH, DABT, toxicology and risk assessment expert, join..
5Oil prices rise on Iran sanctions, but U.S.-China row mutes trading
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.