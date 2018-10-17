Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

State Government of Western Australia : Call to get behind 2018 Biosecurity Blitz

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2018 | 03:18am CEST
  • Call to support the annual surveillance campaign to protect WA agriculture and fisheries from biosecurity threats
  • Public the first line of defence in reporting and detecting biosecurity pests, diseases and weeds

Western Australians are being urged to get behind the WA's annual community biosecurity surveillance campaign to help protect the State's valuable agricultural industry.

This is the fourth year of the Biosecurity Blitz, which encourages the public to report any pests, diseases and weeds, and will run from October 19 to November 16.

The public plays a vital role as a first line of defence to protect the State's enviable biosecurity reputation, which is essential to secure market access for WA's agricultural and fisheries produce in Australia and overseas.

Participants, including schools, families and community groups, are encouraged to visit the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development website to learn how to contribute reports to Biosecurity Blitz: http://www.agric.wa.gov.au/biosecurity/biosecurity-blitz-2018.

The campaign received strong support in 2017, with 854 reports recorded, resulting in the detection of new locations for citrus gall wasp.

Comments attributed to Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan:

'Biosecurity is everyone's responsibility and it is important for government, industry and the community to work together to protect our valuable agriculture and fisheries sectors from costly pests, diseases and weeds.

'Early detection is essential for an effective biosecurity response, as has been demonstrated by the State's response to several exotic pests over the past 18 months, including Queensland fruit fly, tomato potato psyllid, citrus canker and brown marmorated stink bug.

'Biosecurity pests not only threaten agricultural production, but can also close down access to domestic and export markets and negatively impact on farmers' livelihoods, regional communities and the State economy.

'Recent reports made by the public of European wasp, green snail and giant Australian grasshoppers showed that everyone can make a difference by reporting their observations to the department.

'Western Australians can get behind our farmers by downloading one of the free MyPestGuideTM Reporter or PestFax apps to report pests, or the WA PestWatch app for aquatic observations.'

Minister's office - 6552 6200

Disclaimer

State Government of Western Australia published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 01:17:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:17aOil prices edge up on surprise drawdown in U.S. crude stockpiles
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:13aTrump Complains About Rising Interest Rates, Calling the Fed 'My Biggest Threat'--2nd Update
DJ
05:08aSHANGHAI MUNICIPAL GOVERNMENT : elf-Portrait of a Dreamer' is here
PU
04:58aPH TRADE CHIEF : Positive momentum in RCEP discussions
PU
04:58aDEPARTMENT OF TRADE AND INDUSTRY OF REPUBLIC O : Good prospects for PH banana exports
PU
04:46aAsia shares ride Wall Street bounce, China muted
RE
04:45aAsia shares ride Wall Street bounce, China muted
RE
04:38aDEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SERVICES AUSTRALIAN GOVERNME : A student’s journey from regional Australia to Samoa
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : UBER IPO PROPOSALS VALUE COMPANY AT $120 BILLION: WSJ
2AT&T : Netflix record subscriber growth dispels Wall Street worries
3INTEL CORPORATION : Softbank 'anxiously' monitoring Saudi Arabia situation - executive
4BHP BILLITON LIMITED : BHP BILLITON : first quarter iron-ore output jumps 8 percent, cuts copper guidance
5NATIONAL ACCESS CANNABIS CORP : NATIONAL ACCESS CANNABIS : kicks off "legalization day" with unveiling of firs..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.