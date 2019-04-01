State Government of Western Australia : FMG's $3.7 billion Iron Bridge project to create thousands of jobs

FMG and joint venture partners approve Stage 2 of Iron Bridge Magnetite Project

$3.7 billion project to create 3,000 construction jobs and up to 900 once operational

Local suppliers and contractors, and Aboriginal people to benefit from project

Another sign that confidence is returning to WA's economy

Premier Mark McGowan has today welcomed the decision by Fortescue Metals Group (FMG) and joint venture partners to approve Stage 2 of the Iron Bridge Magnetite Project, paving the way for thousands of new jobs.

The $3.7 billion project, located 145 kilometres south of Port Hedland, will create about 3,000 construction jobs and up to 900 jobs when operational. It will produce the equivalent of 20 million dry metric tonnes of magnetite ore per annum at full operational capacity.

FMG has committed to using local suppliers and contractors for products and services, and has put in place agreements with the Njamal and Kariyarra people to ensure it creates opportunities for local Aboriginal people.

Construction on the project will commence this year, with delivery of first ore expected in the first half of 2022.

Comments attributed to Premier Mark McGowan:

'I welcome this significant announcement from FMG and congratulate them for reaching this important milestone.

'It's another encouraging sign that confidence is returning to Western Australia's economy, and with thousands of jobs expected to flow from the Iron Bridge project, this will deliver a huge boost to our State.

'This is great news for the Pilbara and great news for Western Australia. I look forward to working with FMG to ensure Western Australians, particularly in the Pilbara, will reap the benefits of this project in the years to come.'

Comments attributed to Regional Development Minister Alannah MacTiernan:

'This project marks another great leap forward for the Pilbara.

'Iron Bridge will bring world-class magnetite processing technology to WA, driving hundreds of ongoing jobs for the region.'

Comments attributed to Mines and Petroleum Minister Bill Johnston:

'Iron ore remains one of our State's most important commodities, so this is great news for local workers and the WA economy.

'This project will unlock resources that were previously not able to get to market.'

