Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

State Government of Western Australia : Federal support needed for WA farmers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2018 | 06:37am CEST
  • State Government notes the Federal Government's decision to revoke licence of WA's biggest live exporter
  • McGowan Government calls for financial support for WA farmers to help adjust to reduced live exports

The McGowan Government is calling on the Federal Government to provide a financial assistance package for the Western Australian sheep industry in the wake of its cancellation of Emanuel Exports' licence.

The Federal Government last night announced it had cancelled the livestock export licence of WA's biggest live exporter, Emanuel Exports.

The decision to cancel the licence, alongside already announced changes to stocking densities over the northern summer months and the proposed introduction of a new heat stress assessment model for live export ships, will inevitably result in a reduction in the live trade.

Comments attributed to Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan:

'The situation we find ourselves in is a clear result of maladministration from the Federal Government, who have completely ignored obvious issues in the live export trade over the past five years.

'While the McGowan Government support any steps to weed out dodgy live export operators and clean up the trade, the actions of the Federal Government over the past six months have led to a halt in live exports and an inevitable reduction in the trade.

'The Federal Agriculture Minister can't pass the buck on this - his government is to blame for this situation, and he has a responsibility to support WA farmers as they adjust to a new reality where they simply cannot rely on live exports.

'Only the McGowan Government has been focused on finding long-term solutions to build resilience in the sheep industry; we're supporting local meat processors to pick up the slack, and investing in R&D to support efficiency in the sheep industry.

'We are now calling on the Federal Government to provide a financial assistance package to the WA sheep industry to support farmers and processors through this adjustment.

'Instead of hiding behind his department, it's time Minister Littleproud shows some real leadership and give WA farmers the support they need.'

Minister's office - 6552 6200

Disclaimer

State Government of Western Australia published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 04:36:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:47aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Finance Commission of India holds second consultation with economists in Pune
PU
07:42aACTU AUSTRALIAN COUNCIL OF TRADE UNIONS : TPP legislation must be stopped
PU
07:41aFlock on - Mongolia meat exporters turn to Iran's halal markets
RE
07:23aDollar remains on defensive, U.S.-China trade talks awaited
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:12aPREMIER OF VICTORIA : Trade Mission To Help TAFES Access Global Market
PU
07:07aSAINT JOSEPH COLLEGE OF MAINE ATHLETICS : Monks Picked to Win Third-Consecutive GNAC Crown
PU
07:06aGlobal wheat supply to crisis levels; big China stocks won't provide relief
RE
06:52aMINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEFENSE OF SOCIALIST REPU : Vietnam, US enhance defense cooperation
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GRIEG SEAFOOD : GRIEG SEAFOOD ASA: Q2 2018 - High harvest volume in Q2
2COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO LTD : Prosperity at Spanish ports rises
3BLACKROCK : At T. Rowe Price, top Tesla funds offer split views
4NVIDIA CORPORATION : DRIVERLESS ED: Students Advance Self-Driving Research at ’Formula Student Germany&r..
5UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC : Two U.S. airlines cut China routes as state-backed rivals turn up heat
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.