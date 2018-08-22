State Government of Western Australia : Federal support needed for WA farmers

State Government notes the Federal Government's decision to revoke licence of WA's biggest live exporter

McGowan Government calls for financial support for WA farmers to help adjust to reduced live exports

The McGowan Government is calling on the Federal Government to provide a financial assistance package for the Western Australian sheep industry in the wake of its cancellation of Emanuel Exports' licence.

The Federal Government last night announced it had cancelled the livestock export licence of WA's biggest live exporter, Emanuel Exports.

The decision to cancel the licence, alongside already announced changes to stocking densities over the northern summer months and the proposed introduction of a new heat stress assessment model for live export ships, will inevitably result in a reduction in the live trade.

Comments attributed to Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan:

'The situation we find ourselves in is a clear result of maladministration from the Federal Government, who have completely ignored obvious issues in the live export trade over the past five years.

'While the McGowan Government support any steps to weed out dodgy live export operators and clean up the trade, the actions of the Federal Government over the past six months have led to a halt in live exports and an inevitable reduction in the trade.

'The Federal Agriculture Minister can't pass the buck on this - his government is to blame for this situation, and he has a responsibility to support WA farmers as they adjust to a new reality where they simply cannot rely on live exports.

'Only the McGowan Government has been focused on finding long-term solutions to build resilience in the sheep industry; we're supporting local meat processors to pick up the slack, and investing in R&D to support efficiency in the sheep industry.

'We are now calling on the Federal Government to provide a financial assistance package to the WA sheep industry to support farmers and processors through this adjustment.

'Instead of hiding behind his department, it's time Minister Littleproud shows some real leadership and give WA farmers the support they need.'

