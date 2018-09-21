State Government of Western Australia : First regional Jobs and Skills Centre launched in Kalgoorlie

First regional Jobs and Skills Centre launched at Central Regional TAFE in Kalgoorlie

Delivery of key election commitment with seven Jobs and Skills Centres now open across WA

Centres to support employers and businesses to build a skilled workforce and create employment, apprenticeship and traineeship opportunities

Industry, students, job seekers and career changers will have increased access to local job-related services with the Jobs and Skills Centre at Kalgoorlie's Central Regional TAFE officially opening its doors today.

A key McGowan Government election commitment, Jobs and Skills Centres are transforming Western Australian TAFE colleges to better link the training sector with business and industry.

The locally focused centre will be delivered by Central Regional TAFE in partnership with Worklink, and will support employers and businesses to build a skilled workforce and create employment, apprenticeship and traineeship opportunities.

Aboriginal people are a key priority client group, and extensive local stakeholder consultation was undertaken to ensure Aboriginal people benefit from the new service delivery model.

The Goldfields Regional Labour Market Review - a McGowan Government commitment to make the State Priority Occupations List more responsive to the employment needs of the regions - has also been released today and is available at http://www.dtwd.wa.gov.au

The industry insights from the research and analysis project will assist the new centre and Central Regional TAFE to make decisions based on the training priorities in the region.

The Department of Training and Workforce Development will conduct annual labour market reviews for each region.

Jobs and Skills Centres are now open at Kalgoorlie, Joondalup, Balga, Northbridge, Thornlie, Rockingham and Peel TAFE campuses, and several more will open progressively in regional WA throughout 2018-19.

Comments attributed to Premier Mark McGowan:

'The implementation of two key projects from the Plan for Jobs in the Goldfields demonstrates our commitment to the region.

'Our priority is to create jobs for Western Australians and regional Jobs and Skills Centres will be key to meeting the needs of both jobseekers and employers.'

Comments attributed to Education and Training Minister Sue Ellery:

'The Plan for Jobs is centred on training and upskilling opportunities to ensure Western Australians are best placed to take up jobs in areas of industry demand.

'We know the Goldfields is experiencing an upswing in mining activity and that there will be jobs growth in the disability sector, and it's important we have a local workforce with the skills they need to take advantage of that.

'The Regional Labour Market Review, combined with the support provided by the local Jobs and Skills Centre, means training can be better targeted to ensure industry has the skilled workforce it needs, and the local workforce has the skills to access new opportunities.'

Comments attributed to Mining and Pastoral Region MLC Kyle McGinn:

'The delivery of this election commitment will be critical in providing employers and industry with an avenue for new employment opportunities.

'For job seekers - get down to the Jobs and Skills Centre and speak with the lovely staff who work hard to get good full time employment outcomes.

'I'm tired of people saying we have social issues with local youth without providing solutions on unemployment rates - I genuinely believe this new centre has the potential to open up pathways to not only our most vulnerable but to everyone.'

Premier's office - 6552 5000

Education and Training Minister's office - 6552 5700