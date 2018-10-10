Log in
State Government of Western Australia : Grants bridge digital divide in South-West

10/10/2018 | 05:23am CEST
  • $1.5 million for projects in the next tranche of Digital Farm grants announced for parts of South-West
  • Grants will fill broadband service gaps in regional WA, essential for modern day business operations

The McGowan Government is set to deliver high-speed broadband to residents and businesses in parts of the South-West, Wheatbelt and Peel regions that are not adequately covered by the National Broadband Network.

The projects are from the first round of the State's Digital Farm grants program, which aims to help bridge the 'digital divide' in regional Western Australia.

The State has provided $1.5 million in matching funding for commercial service providers to extend broadband access to areas outside the current or planned NBN fixed wireless and fixed line footprint.

The commitment will provide a fast, reliable, cost-effective broadband service, essential for modern business operation, to more than 100 agricultural enterprises near Myalup, Wagerup, Williams, Boddington, Capel and Busselton across a total of 3,000 square kilometres.

The service will add to an earlier announcement of grants to extend broadband services to more than 1,100 enterprises in the North Midlands and Great Southern; and the districts of Chapman Valley, Mount Barker, Wickepin and Goodlands.

For more information about successful projects, visit the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development's website at http://www.agric.wa.gov.au/digitalfarmgrants

Comments attributed to Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan:

'A fast, reliable broadband service is essential for modern farm businesses to operate in an increasingly sophisticated, competitive global environment.

'This Digital Farm Grants program is helping to provide a fundamental service to regional Western Australians, which will help to drive the adoption of agtech and build business capacity, growth and employment opportunities throughout the State.

'The program has to date successfully attracted commercial investment to extend broadband services to areas caught in the 'digital divide', to more than 1,200 businesses and regional residents across more than 40,000 square kilometres.

'The new services will be rolled out as infrastructure is installed, enabling more regional businesses and residents to enjoy the benefits of a fast, reliable, affordable and scalable broadband service.'

Minister's office - 6552 6200

Disclaimer

State Government of Western Australia published this content on 10 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2018 03:22:05 UTC
