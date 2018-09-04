State Government of Western Australia : Grants for agrifood businesses to pursue Asian markets

Round 3 of Grants for Asian Market Export opens to drive agrifood exports to Asia

More than $2.6 million already granted to help expand business export capacity and create regional jobs

Applications are now open for grant funding to help Western Australian agrifood businesses to capture premium Asian export markets, and to help drive economic growth and jobs in the regions.

Up to $500,000 is available from Round Three of the Grants for Asian Market Export to support small and medium businesses to build their presence and supply chains into high growth Asian markets, and boost their contribution to the regional economy.

Grants of between $20,000 to $50,000 are available, with a cash co-contribution required by applicants, to develop value chains, new business models and improve scale, product quality and capacity to satisfy export customers' demands.

The grants program is a part of the Asian Market Success project to support WA agrifood businesses and industries to grow, attract investment and become internationally competitive.

More than $2.6 million has been granted in previous rounds of the program, attracting co-investment from recipients, representing leveraging of 267 per cent across the South-West, Great Southern, Wheatbelt and Mid-West regions.

For more information and to apply for Grants for Asian Market Export, visit http://www.agric.wa.gov.au/amsgrants. Applications close on Friday October 5, 2018.

Comments attributed to Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan:

'Asian Market Export grants are designed to help our agriculture, fisheries and food businesses build confidence and capacity to invest in accessing and developing premium export markets in Asia.

'We are already starting to see inroads from previous grant recipients, including a pastoral beef producer, a Mid-West fishing co-operative and a Central Midlands citrus exporter.

'The McGowan Government is committed to supporting WA agrifood businesses to expand international activity, secure a greater share of the premium Asian marketplace, and generate sustainable economic growth and employment opportunities in our regions.'

Minister's office - 6552 6200