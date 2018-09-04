Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

State Government of Western Australia : Grants for agrifood businesses to pursue Asian markets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2018 | 05:32am CEST
  • Round 3 of Grants for Asian Market Export opens to drive agrifood exports to Asia
  • More than $2.6 million already granted to help expand business export capacity and create regional jobs

Applications are now open for grant funding to help Western Australian agrifood businesses to capture premium Asian export markets, and to help drive economic growth and jobs in the regions.

Up to $500,000 is available from Round Three of the Grants for Asian Market Export to support small and medium businesses to build their presence and supply chains into high growth Asian markets, and boost their contribution to the regional economy.

Grants of between $20,000 to $50,000 are available, with a cash co-contribution required by applicants, to develop value chains, new business models and improve scale, product quality and capacity to satisfy export customers' demands.

The grants program is a part of the Asian Market Success project to support WA agrifood businesses and industries to grow, attract investment and become internationally competitive.

More than $2.6 million has been granted in previous rounds of the program, attracting co-investment from recipients, representing leveraging of 267 per cent across the South-West, Great Southern, Wheatbelt and Mid-West regions.

For more information and to apply for Grants for Asian Market Export, visit http://www.agric.wa.gov.au/amsgrants. Applications close on Friday October 5, 2018.

Comments attributed to Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan:

'Asian Market Export grants are designed to help our agriculture, fisheries and food businesses build confidence and capacity to invest in accessing and developing premium export markets in Asia.

'We are already starting to see inroads from previous grant recipients, including a pastoral beef producer, a Mid-West fishing co-operative and a Central Midlands citrus exporter.

'The McGowan Government is committed to supporting WA agrifood businesses to expand international activity, secure a greater share of the premium Asian marketplace, and generate sustainable economic growth and employment opportunities in our regions.'

Minister's office - 6552 6200

Disclaimer

State Government of Western Australia published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 03:31:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:16aJACK DORSEY : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:02aSTATEMENT BY PHILIP LOWE, GOVERNOR : Monetary Policy Decision
PU
06:57aINTERRONAUTS | CSIRO PODCAST EP 18 : Minority Report billboards, un-electric chairs, iron-less cotton, and this fortnight in science news
PU
06:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
06:12aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : UN chief says world to benefit from China-Africa ties
PU
06:10aU.S. oil prices rise as Gulf oil rigs evacuated ahead of hurricane
RE
05:50aAsian shares hit by trade friction, emerging market tumult; dollar up
RE
05:48aAsian shares hit by trade friction, emerging market tumult; dollar up
RE
05:32aSTATE GOVERNMENT OF WESTERN AUSTRALIA : Grants for agrifood businesses to pursue Asian markets
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GLAXOSMITHKLINE : GLAXOSMITHKLINE : More effective shingles vaccine may be in short supply at area pharmacies
2U.S. oil prices rise as Gulf oil rigs evacuated ahead of hurricane
3AMERICAN HERITAGE INTERNATIONAL INC : AMERICAN HERITAGE INTERNATIONAL : Freshman Tyson Campbell growing on the..
4ICU MEDICAL, INCORPORATED : ICU MEDICAL INCORPORATED : Smiths rebuffs ICU's latest offer for medical division ..
5MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS : MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS : New CEO and Directors
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.