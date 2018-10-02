State Government of Western Australia : Mines safety message hits the road

The 14th annual Mines Safety Roadshow kicks off in Kalgoorlie today

Roadshow will travel to 10 cities and towns across WA in October and November

Acting Mines and Petroleum Minister Francis Logan has welcomed the start of the annual Mines Safety Roadshows hosted by the Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety.

The month-long series of roadshows starts today in Kalgoorlie, before travelling across 10 other Western Australian cities and towns.

This year's theme is 'A day in the life of a safety and health representative' and will feature three new safety videos focused on the work of safety representatives.

The event will also include an update on what is happening in mines safety and health - from the perspective of regulators and industry.

There will also be workshops on mentally healthy workplaces, and investigations in serious and fatal accidents.

For more information, visit http://www.dmp.wa.gov.au/Documents/Safety/MinesSafetyRS-2018.pdf

Comments attributed to Acting Mines and Petroleum Minister Francis Logan:

'The roadshows are one of the department's most important proactive events for mine safety.

'We all have a role to play in improving safety on site; attending events like this allows industry and regulators to come together to discuss safety issues and how we can do better.

'Safety is one of the McGowan Government's number one priorities and I'd like to thank the safety representatives who play a very important role in the safety of workers on site.'

