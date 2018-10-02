Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

State Government of Western Australia : Mines safety message hits the road

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2018 | 03:07am CEST
  • The 14th annual Mines Safety Roadshow kicks off in Kalgoorlie today
  • Roadshow will travel to 10 cities and towns across WA in October and November

Acting Mines and Petroleum Minister Francis Logan has welcomed the start of the annual Mines Safety Roadshows hosted by the Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety.

The month-long series of roadshows starts today in Kalgoorlie, before travelling across 10 other Western Australian cities and towns.

This year's theme is 'A day in the life of a safety and health representative' and will feature three new safety videos focused on the work of safety representatives.

The event will also include an update on what is happening in mines safety and health - from the perspective of regulators and industry.

There will also be workshops on mentally healthy workplaces, and investigations in serious and fatal accidents.

For more information, visit http://www.dmp.wa.gov.au/Documents/Safety/MinesSafetyRS-2018.pdf

Comments attributed to Acting Mines and Petroleum Minister Francis Logan:

'The roadshows are one of the department's most important proactive events for mine safety.

'We all have a role to play in improving safety on site; attending events like this allows industry and regulators to come together to discuss safety issues and how we can do better.

'Safety is one of the McGowan Government's number one priorities and I'd like to thank the safety representatives who play a very important role in the safety of workers on site.'

Minister's office - 6552 6700

Disclaimer

State Government of Western Australia published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 01:06:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:22aAustralia's competition regulator opens inquiry into forex services
RE
04:17aChina Hebei sets strict new emissions standards for steel mills
RE
04:02aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF STATE OF JAPAN : Tax Convention with Iceland will Enter into Force
PU
04:02aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF STATE OF JAPAN : Tax Treaties Covered by the Convention to Implement Measures to Prevent BEPS will be Increased
PU
03:28aHow Trump's son-in-law helped a $1.2 trillion trade zone stay intact
RE
03:22aDollar consolidates gains, yen weighed by appetite for risk after NAFTA deal
RE
03:17aJapan Inc's inflation expectations slip after BOJ policy change - tankan
RE
03:16aELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:10aSouth Korea's efforts to stabilise home prices
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1General Electric replaces CEO with outsider; shares soar
2FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Trump hails Canada, Mexico trade pact as win for U.S. workers
3General Electric replaces CEO with outsider; shares soar
4BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : German parties agree diesel costs deal - but keep it secret
5Stocks, Canadian dollar up on NAFTA deal, safe-haven assets hit

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.