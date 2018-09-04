Log in
State Government of Western Australia : Minister Johnston unveils Australia's most expensive coin

09/04/2018 | 03:56am CEST
  • The Perth Mint reveals its most valuable collector coin in history
  • The Discovery gold and Argyle pink diamond coin is worth almost $2.5 million

Mines and Petroleum Minister Bill Johnston today unveiled The Perth Mint's most exclusive and valuable collectable coin to date.

Valued at $2.48 million, the Discovery coin weighs in at two kilograms and was inspired by the holey dollar, which was introduced as Australia's first official currency in 1814.

The coin is made of 99.99 per cent pure gold and features four rare Argyle pink and purplish-pink diamonds - the largest is 1.02 carat.

Discovery's facade depicts a sailing ship and diggers in a rowboat, a prospector panning for gold, and boab trees and kangaroos, which are symbolic of Western Australia's Kimberley region - where Argyle pink diamonds are found.

Western Australia is Australia's major producer of gold, and recorded 210 tonnes of gold sales worth $11.1 billion in 2017.

The coin will be on display at The Perth Mint's Hay Street retail store until Friday September 28, 2018, unless sold earlier.

Comments attributed to Mines and Petroleum Minister Bill Johnston:

'I'm pleased to unveil this magnificent coin and I congratulate The Perth Mint on this momentous day.

'The Discovery coin showcases our country's prized treasures, and the talents of our craftsmen and women who have transformed them to create this collectors' item.

'The Perth Mint continues to showcase the wealth of resources found in Western Australia by launching exceptional creations such as Discovery.'

Minister's office - 6552 6700

Disclaimer

State Government of Western Australia published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 01:56:01 UTC
