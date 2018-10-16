State Government of Western Australia : New Lotterywest and Healthway chairperson appointed

Professor Peter Klinken AC to take the helm as Lotterywest and Healthway chairperson

New chairperson to serve across both organisations following alignment of Lotterywest and Healthway boards

Outgoing chairperson, Heather Zampatti remains Healthway Board Commissioner

Premier Mark McGowan and Health Minister Roger Cook have welcomed the appointment of new Lotterywest and Healthway chairperson, Professor Peter Klinken AC.

Professor Klinken will assume his role as chairperson this week for a three-year term - leading the Lotterywest and Healthway Board of Commissioners.

The announcement follows the integration of the Lotterywest and Healthway boards as part of efficiencies and service rationalisation to deliver more benefits to the WA community.

Professor Klinken's contribution to the State extends beyond his role as Chief Scientist of Western Australia in which he is responsible for attracting Commonwealth and industry investment into WA science, building the State's scientific capacity and promoting its initiatives across academia, industry, government and the community.

Professor Klinken is highly regarded for his work in medical research, health and new discoveries, and holds a Companion of the Order of Australia.

Both Lotterywest and Healthway operate under their own legislation.

Lotterywest provides and administers the State's official lottery service. It supports the WA community through its grants program and maintains a strong State-wide retail presence.

In 2017-18, Lotterywest delivered a total of $260 million in grants including $104 million to 785 not-for-profit community organisations and local governments across Western Australia.

Healthway promotes and facilitates good health and activities that encourage healthy lifestyles for Western Australians. It partners with organisations in health, research, sports, the arts and the community to address preventable health issues, and support health promotion activities and research.

More than $19 million worth of Healthway grants and sponsorships were provided last financial year.

Comments attributed to Premier Mark McGowan:

'Professor Klinken is a prized appointment and brings a unique skill set to enable him to chair both Lotterywest and Healthway to ensure they continue to deliver benefits to the community.

'I would like to thank Ms Zampatti for her contribution to Lotterywest during her full term of service.

'More than $260 million was returned to the WA community through Lotterywest grants and $463 million was shared among WA lottery winners in the last financial year.

'Lotterywest is an asset to the entire WA community and I'm pleased my Government has moved to secure its future by introducing new laws to protect WA lotteries from synthetic lotteries. These new laws prevent betting on the outcome of lotteries in WA and will enable Lotterywest to continue to contribute to our State.'

Comments attributed to Health Minister Roger Cook:

'Professor Klinken is a recognised leader in medical research and will bring great insight and passion to the agenda of Healthway.

'I welcome Professor Klinken to his new role as he works with the Board of Commissioners to ensure Healthway maximises opportunities to promote health and wellbeing, and support best public health outcomes for WA.'

