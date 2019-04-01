Log in
State Government of Western Australia : New northern cattle partnership welcomed

04/01/2019 | 05:47am EDT
  • McGowan Government welcomes Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between MG Corporation and Yeeda Pastoral Company to develop East Kimberley pastoral lands
  • State Government working with industry and Aboriginal landholders to encourage alternative pastoral business models in the north

Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan has welcomed a Memorandum of Understanding between MG Corporation and Yeeda Pastoral Company that will boost the northern cattle industry while driving jobs and economic development for Aboriginal people.

The MoU would see parcels of native title lands in the East Kimberley transitioned to cattle and irrigated fodder production.

It comes as the McGowan Government steps up work with Aboriginal landholders in the north to explore alternative pastoral business models that will create job opportunities for Aboriginal people, and support expanded cattle production in the region.

Last year, the McGowan Government provided $500,000 to MG Corporation to support its path to financial sustainability with a focus on driving creative agricultural expansion opportunities.

Comments attributed to Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan:

'This is fantastic news, backed by the McGowan Government's intensive support for MG Corporation over the last two years which focused on stimulating agricultural expansion and generating local jobs.

'MG have an abundance of land but, under the leadership of Lawford Benning, understand they need capability partners to commercialise their assets.

'Jack Burton's deep understanding of pastoralism in the north, through Yeeda Beef, will connect MG to local and international export markets and will drive the best outcome for Aboriginal people on the ground.'

Minister's office - 6552 6200

Disclaimer

State Government of Western Australia published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 09:46:15 UTC
