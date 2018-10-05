State Government of Western Australia : Perth named as host for important tourism trade event

Tourism Australia's Dreamtime event promotes Australia as a world-class incentive destination

Second major Tourism Australia trade event secured for WA in 2019

Supported by State Government, through Tourism WA, and Perth Convention Bureau

The State Government has secured another important tourism business event for Western Australia in 2019.

Dreamtime, which is Tourism Australia's signature event for promoting Australia as a world-class incentive destination, will be held in Perth for the first time in December 2019.

The Dreamtime program will give the local tourism industry the chance to meet and do business with buyers from key markets including Greater China, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, India, New Zealand, USA and the United Kingdom to secure future incentive business.

Western Australia will also host Australia's largest tourism trade event, the Australian Tourism Exchange (ATE) in April 2019.

Comments attributed to Tourism Minister Paul Papalia:

'Our extraordinary city of Perth has undergone a massive transformation over recent years and now boasts an extensive range of quality but affordable accommodation, unique public spaces and many dining, entertainment and shopping options.

'Dreamtime provides a great opportunity for the local tourism industry to showcase Perth's changes and WA's outstanding venues, accommodation and tourism products to more than 100 international conference and incentive buyers.

'Securing and hosting major travel trade events that provide the opportunity to shine a light on the best of Perth and Western Australia forms part of Tourism WA's Two-Year Action Plan, which aims to attract more visitors to the State.

'Perth will also host ATE in April 2019, which is the largest tourism trade show of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere, attracting around 650 international and domestic buyers and 80 media, from more than 30 countries. The event will also bring approximately 1,500 sellers from more than 550 companies to Perth.

'I would like to acknowledge Tourism Australia board member Bradley Woods for his valuable contribution in helping to secure these beneficial events.'

