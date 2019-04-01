Log in
State Government of Western Australia : Premier announces plans for a world-first LNG plant in WA

04/01/2019 | 09:32pm EDT
  • Premier Mark McGowan announces $10 million to support a WA LNG Futures Facility
  • Announcement with industry partners at LNG19 conference in Shanghai
  • Positions WA as a global leader in developing and testing new LNG technology
  • Facility to create up to 1,400 jobs for Western Australians

The McGowan Government has teamed up with The University of Western Australia (UWA) and the LNG industry to develop a world-first microscale LNG plant, as part of an LNG Futures Facility in Kwinana.

In Shanghai, representing Western Australia at the 19th International Conference & Exhibition on Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG19), Premier Mark McGowan was joined by industry leaders and UWA to make the announcement.

The State Government will provide $10 million over 10 years and grant suitable land in the Kwinana industrial precinct to support the development of the LNG Futures Facility.

The proposed facility would position WA as a global leader in the development and testing of new technologies and processes, with the potential to create up to 1,400 jobs.

The industry-led initiative has been backed by UWA, Chevron, Shell, Hyundai Heavy Industries and National Energy Resources Australia. It is a priority of the LNG Jobs Taskforce.

The LNG Jobs Taskforce is a State Government collaboration with industry that is working to maximise local jobs in WA's LNG industry, and create new opportunities for industry on the back of WA's competitively priced gas supply and position as a global LNG hub, servicing Australia and the broader Asia-Pacific region. Chaired by the Premier, the taskforce includes Chevron, Woodside, Shell, Santos and Inpex, as well as representatives from APPEA and UnionsWA.

LNG companies, contractors, service providers and small to medium businesses would be able to test and refine new processes in a live plant environment. It is expected the plant would have the capacity to produce 10 tonnes of LNG per day.

The UWA consortium will now use the State Government funding commitment to help leverage Commonwealth Government and other industry support for the facility, with a final investment decision expected later in 2019.

Comments attributed to Premier Mark McGowan:

'This is a major investment to further position Western Australia as a global LNG hub.

'Through the LNG Jobs Taskforce, the State Government is working in collaboration with industry to maximise local jobs in WA's LNG industry.

'The LNG Futures Facility will future-proof WA's LNG industry and shows the world that Western Australia is a global leader in the development of LNG technologies.

'Western Australia has the local talent and expertise to help shape the LNG jobs and operations of the future, and this facility will only strengthen the State's unique advantages.

'The State Government will work together with UWA and all industry partners to secure Commonwealth Government support and bring this project to fruition.'

Premier's office - 6552 5000

Disclaimer

State Government of Western Australia published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 01:31:11 UTC
