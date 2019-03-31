State Government of Western Australia : Premier lands in Shanghai to promote WA at LNG19 conference

Premier Mark McGowan will represent Western Australia in Shanghai this week

The five-day visit to China coincides with the international conference on LNG

Premier's mission has a significant focus on positioning WA as a global LNG hub

LNG is WA's second most valuable commodity with sales of $27 billion in 2018

Premier Mark McGowan will arrive in Shanghai today to represent Western Australia at the 19th International Conference & Exhibition on Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG19).

As chairperson of the LNG Jobs Taskforce, Mr McGowan will meet with global LNG companies and put forward WA's plan to establish itself as a global LNG hub, servicing Australia and the broader Asia-Pacific region.

The LNG Jobs Taskforce is a State Government collaboration with industry that is working to maximise local jobs in WA's LNG industry, and create new opportunities for industry on the back of WA's competitively priced gas supply. Chaired by the Premier, the taskforce includes Chevron, Woodside, Shell, Santos and Inpex, as well as representatives from APPEA and UnionsWA.

The McGowan Government has been focused on working with global LNG companies to make sure WA leads the way on the future of LNG, helping to create new long-term job opportunities focused on servicing, maintaining and improving existing operations.

The Shanghai conference is expected to attract more than 11,000 attendees from over 80 different countries. The last international LNG conference was held in Perth in 2016.

The Premier, who was asked to attend LNG19 by LNG companies, will also use the visit to strengthen WA's relationship with other key Chinese business leaders in other industries, including tourism and international education.

Comments attributed to Premier Mark McGowan:

'I want to harness each and every job opportunity the LNG industry can provide WA.

'LNG19 gives me the opportunity to highlight Western Australia's continuing emergence as an LNG Hub for the Asia-Pacific region.

'My message to industry is clear; WA is ready and able to take the next step as a global energy hub and the LNG industry should choose WA as their place of investment, so they can leverage off our State's unique advantages.

'We have a world-class workforce that possesses the skills and capabilities required by the sector and a long track record in successfully delivering the world's largest resource projects.

'Natural gas projects help drive our economy; WA is one of the world's largest producers of LNG, with industry and government working together we can create more long-term local jobs.'

