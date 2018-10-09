State Government of Western Australia : These are the champions - of the arts!

Honours recognise locals for helping create a vibrant Western Australian arts scene

Philanthropic and sponsorship partnerships are a vital part of cultural sector

Champions of the arts in Western Australia have been honoured during the second annual State Arts and Culture Partnership Honours at the State Theatre Centre in Northbridge last night.

Culture and the Arts Minister David Templeman, who initiated the awards last year, acknowledged the outstanding contributions of individual philanthropists such as Lloyd Stanley Perron, Michela Fini and Andrew and Nicola Forrest; and businesses such as Automotive Holdings Group and Gage Roads Brewing Co. (see full list below).

They recognise partnerships across several categories including Aboriginal arts, arts development, regional arts and culture, innovation and entrepreneur, local government and young people and the arts.

Comments attributed to Culture and the Arts Minister David Templeman:

'A healthy arts scene is important on so many levels, contributing to the social, cultural and economic growth of Western Australia.

'Let's not forget too that the arts give us a sense of fun - they engage our minds and our bodies, fire our ability to dream and escape and jump-start inspiration.

'We honour these people for being champions of our arts and cultural scene. Because of them, more people can enjoy the arts in our community and they help ensure we all have a vibrant scene to enjoy.

'Building and ensuring a philanthropic culture in WA makes sure the arts and cultural sector continues to flourish which in turn creates jobs, encourages arts tourism and grows our economy.'

2018 State Arts and Culture Partnership Honours recipients

Individual category (two honourees):

Lloyd Stanley (Stan) Perron AM (nominated by Foundation for the WA Museum)

Earlier this year, the Foundation for the WA Museum received a wonderful surprise, a $1 million donation from the Stan Perron Charitable Trust for the Discovery Endowment Fund. The donation will support a wide variety of museum exhibitions, research projects, educational opportunities, outreach programs and acquisitions. Stan Perron's contribution is recognised as setting a new benchmark in untied private philanthropy.

Michela Fini (nominated by Black Swan State Theatre Company)

The partnership between Black Swan and Michela Fini is one that has grown and developed over 10 years. This has included initiating key sponsorships and nurturing existing and potential donors. Michela has also personally contributed to Black Swan as a member of both the White Swans and Patrons Club Giving Circles.

Arts Development category (two honourees):

Automotive Holdings Group (nominated by Perth Symphony Orchestra)

The Automotive Holdings Group (AHG) became the Perth Symphony Orchestra's foundation partner in 2012 after representatives from the company saw the orchestra perform. AHG supported the orchestra at a critical time in their development, providing base finance and business and marketing support while they were still only a few months old and before they had concerts in the diary.

Minderoo Foundation (nominated by Foundation for the WA Museum)

In 2011, the Minderoo Foundation made a generous donation to the Foundation for the WA Museum's Discovery Endowment Fund. In 2018, a portion of the donation dividends were used to set up an annual Minderoo Grant that supports key projects which offer far-reaching benefits and represent some of the museum's diverse disciplines in science, social and cultural knowledge.

Young People and the Arts category (two honourees):

BHP (nominated by AWESOME Arts Australia)

BHP's partnership with AWESOME commenced in 2006 as program partner of the AWESOME Arts Festival. Since 2014, BHP upped their support to Principal Partner and the festival is now recognised as one of the leading international children's festivals in the world. BHP has underpinned significant growth for the festival, allowing AWESOME to strengthen its resilience and grow its education program and broaden its reach in regional WA.

Tianqi Lithium Australia (nominated by West Australian Symphony Orchestra)

In March 2017, WASO welcomed Tianqi Lithium as a new corporate partner and supporter of music education program, Crescendo. The company's support demonstrates their belief in the ability of the arts to make a positive impact on the community, and provide life-changing music experiences to hundreds of children across two schools in Kwinana.

Metropolitan Local Government category:

City of Fremantle (nominated by DADAA)

Following a State-wide callout by the City of Fremantle, DADAA successfully tendered for a 21-year lease on the historic Fremantle Old Boys School. This has resulted in a landmark contemporary and central arts and disability hub in the precinct. The City's initial investment enabled DADAA to secure Lotterywest funding to restore this iconic heritage building to its former glory and ensure universal access.

Regional Local Government category:

Spare Parts Puppet Theatre (nominated by City of Greater Geraldton)

This new partnership with Spare Parts supported the presentation of the String Symphony, an interactive large-scale spectacle as part of the City's inaugural Wind on Water Festival. String Symphony garnered vital media attention, connected strangers and created real conversations between participants. As a result, Spare Parts will collaborate with the City again for the 2019 festival.

Regional Arts and Culture category:

Western Australian Museum, Fremantle (nominated by Spare Parts Puppet Theatre)

Spare Parts and the WA Museum have had several successful partnerships since 2007. Their most ambitious partnership to date, Tom Vickers and the Extraordinary Adventure of his Missing Sock had its world premiere at the WA Shipwrecks Museum earlier this year followed by successful seasons at the Museums of Geraldton and Great Southern. This innovative production explored the intersection between museums and puppetry through a choose your own adventure style performance.

Aboriginal Arts category:

Nyamba Buru Yawuru (nominated by Western Australian Museum)

In 2015, two young Yawuru people Maya Shioji and Bart Pigram, participated in the WA Museum's Emerging Curator Program where they worked with Nyamba Buru Yawuru curator Sarah Yu to develop the exhibition Lustre: Pearling and Australia. A book based on the exhibition has since been developed in consultation with Yawuru, Karajarri, Bardi, Jawi and Mayala Elders, and the wider pearling community.

Innovation and Entrepreneur category:

Gage Roads Brewing Co. (nominated by FRINGE WORLD Festival)

Artrage (producers of the FRINGE WORLD Festival) and Gage Roads collaborated to develop the Hello Sunshine cider brand to sell at the 2017 festival. The brand was so successful it is now distributed commercially. Gage Roads are donating the royalties from each cider sold during the partnership to artist development program, the Fringe Fund.