State Government of Western Australia : Update on Albany wave energy technology development project

Revised milestone payment to be made to Carnegie Clean Energy

Company required to provide detailed funding plan

Following legal advice, the State Government has agreed to pay Carnegie Clean Energy the previously negotiated revised first milestone payment of $2.625 million for the Albany wave energy technology development project.

The State Government is satisfied that Carnegie has commenced site development activities and design works, and has complied with its contractual obligations.

However, it is clear that the Federal Government's proposed changes to research and development tax incentives have affected the company's finances.

Consequently, the State Government will require the company to provide a comprehensive and detailed funding plan for their contribution to the project. The company will be given nine weeks to complete this plan.

The State Government will then assess whether the company has the financial capability, in an altered Federal R&D tax incentive environment, to complete the project.

Comments attributed to Regional Development Minister Alannah MacTiernan:

'The Federal Government's proposal to change R&D tax incentives, contained in their 2018-19 Budget, has threatened the bottom line of several Western Australian companies - from renewable energy to tech metals.

'These changes emerged after the State Government signed the funding agreement for the Albany wave energy technology development project.

'Given the circumstances surrounding the Federal R&D changes, the State Government is committed to protecting its investment and building safeguards in the project to minimise financial exposure.

'We are committed to renewable energy research and development in the Great Southern, to drive jobs and economic benefits for the region.

'This project has the potential to advance wave energy technology that otherwise would have been developed overseas.

'The State Government will closely analyse the funding plan for Carnegie's contribution to the project to ensure the company has the capability to deliver the project.'

