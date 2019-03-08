Log in
State Government of Western Australia : Updated tool to manage sheep condition

03/08/2019 | 01:19am EST
  • New and improved Sheep Condition Scoring app for WA producers launched at Wagin Woolorama today
  • App helps monitor and assess the condition of sheep for best performance

The McGowan Government is backing productivity improvements in the Western Australian sheep industry, with the development of a new and improved Sheep Condition Scoring app.

The app, developed by the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development, enables producers to monitor the condition of sheep and readily access information to manage sheep nutrition.

This helps producers determine if sheep are in the best condition for joining and lambing - making it a key tool for this time of the year.

The updated app allows users to add multiple records to a mob and add multiple mobs, as well as calculate averages, generate graphs and email raw data for more analysis. It also features instructional videos and explanations on how to condition score.


Condition scoring is an easy and accurate measure of estimating the nutritional wellbeing of sheep, and is the best method for monitoring pregnant and lactating ewes. Condition score should be used in combination with the available pasture to run feed budgets.

Links to the Sheep Condition Scoring app are available at https://www.agric.wa.gov.au

Comments attributed to Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan:

'Technical innovations such as the new Sheep Condition Scoring app help drive productivity and growth in WA's sheep and wool industries, particularly in more challenging seasons such as 2018 for our south-eastern and south coast farmers.

'Poor or delayed starts to the season make decision tools such as this app particularly useful for sheep producers to review their supplementary feed programs.

'The app is the perfect tool to get ahead of the game - to monitor sheep condition and adjust feed programs to maintain a minimum condition rather than allow animals to lose condition and then try to regain it.

'Visitors to DPIRD's shed at Woolorama can test out the app and watch the videos on condition scoring and assessing feed on offer to give them an edge heading into lambing season.'

Disclaimer

State Government of Western Australia published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2019 06:18:03 UTC
