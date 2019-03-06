Log in
State Government of Western Australia : WA business wins Navy submarine rescue systems contract

03/06/2019 | 12:24am EST
  • WA business secures $388 million contract
  • 70 additional jobs for Western Australians
  • Aligns with McGowan Government's aim for WA to be the principal location for submarine maintenance and sustainment

On behalf of the McGowan Government, Defence Issues Minister Paul Papalia has congratulated Phoenix International (Australia) Pty Ltd for securing a contract to provide submarine rescue services in support of the Royal Australian Navy.

The contract is valued at $388 million and is expected to create 70 new local jobs.

Phoenix International Pty Ltd is the primary contractor for the operation and maintenance of the US Navy's Submarine Rescue Systems.

Comments attributed to Defence Issues Minister Paul Papalia:

'This announcement showcases one of the many highly skilled and capable companies we have in our State's defence industry.

'It also aligns with the Western Australian Defence and Defence Industries Strategic Plan, launched by the Premier last year, which outlined the McGowan Government's commitment to develop WA as the principal location for submarine maintenance and sustainment.

'Phoenix has established an office within the State-owned Australian Marine Complex.

'Defence West is now working with Phoenix Pty Ltd and other key stakeholders to develop purpose-built facilities for its operations.

'This project forms a further significant part of the State Government's plan to upgrade the Henderson precinct to deliver the capability requirements to support the Royal Australian Navy.'

Minister's office - 6552 5600

Disclaimer

State Government of Western Australia published this content on 06 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2019 05:09:04 UTC
