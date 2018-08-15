State Innovation Model Funds First Blockchain-Enabled Data Aggregation and Reporting Collaboration in Colorado

Three leading health data organizations, CORHIO, QHN and CCMCN, partner with BurstIQ to pilot a blockchain-based health data platform to enable the statewide aggregation of clinical quality measures for the Colorado State Innovation Model

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2018 / Three of Colorado's clinical health data organizations, Colorado Regional Health Information Organization (CORHIO), Quality Health Network (QHN) and Colorado Community Managed Care Network (CCMCN), announced today that they have partnered with Denver-based BurstIQ to enable aggregation, consolidation, and sharing of clinical quality measures (CQMs) data across the state of Colorado. The project is funded by SIM, a federally funded, Governor's Office initiative, that is helping hundreds of primary care practices and four community mental health centers integrate behavioral and physical health and learn how to succeed with alternative payment models.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/510033/BurstIQ-CORHIO-QHN-CCMCN-SIM-State-Innovation-Fund-Blockchain.png

This partnership will be the first collaboration of its kind to leverage blockchain for HIPAA-compliant data aggregation and reporting in the state of Colorado. BurstIQ's secure blockchain-based platform will allow CORHIO, QHN and CCMCN to each maintain direct control over their respective data assets while enabling the consolidation and contextualization needed to report electronic CQMs for SIM.

"This partnership is truly the first of its kind in Colorado," says Frank Ricotta, CEO of BurstIQ. "The ability for disparate data systems across the healthcare ecosystem to interact and share data is critical. We applaud CORHIO, QHN, CCMCN and the state of Colorado for leading the way on blockchain and we're honored to help them accomplish their vision."

SIM practices will be the first to test this eCQM solution, which was designed to help providers extract eCQMs once and report data to multiple payers.

"Health information technology is one of the foundational pillars of SIM, and it is rewarding to see this work come to fruition," says Barbara Martin, RN, MSN, ACNP-BC, MPH, Director, SIM. "This solution will help reduce the administrative burden of reporting, and help providers prove their unique value to health plans, which is a core component to success with APMs."

"CORHIO is honored to be a part of such a collaborative and innovative project that will enable improved quality measures reporting for behavioral and physical health providers participating in SIM," says Morgan Honea, CORHIO Chief Executive Officer. "Colorado is leading the way in enabling practices to participate in the transition to advanced payment models. Initiatives like this one further demonstrate our innovative spirit and commitment to the quadruple aim."

"CCMCN is excited to have the opportunity to work with CORHIO, QHN andBurstIQ to create a new and innovative approach to integrating healthcare technology for Colorado. Our work will start with the development of quality measures and it has the opportunity to become a foundational component for community collaboration, further strengthening our ability to protect Colorado's vulnerable families," says Jason Greer, CCMCN CEO.

"This partnership will bring together health care providers, health information organizations, the State and technology to provide a more complete set of data to calculate measures," says Marc Lassaux, QHN's Chief Technical Officer. "At QHN, we believe that more complete data will better the lives of all Coloradans as it will help us identify patients in need. We are excited to be involved in this effort."

About BurstIQ?

BurstIQ? is an industry-leading blockchain enablement company, offering enterprise-level blockchain solutions for the health and healthcare industry. The company offers a HIPAA- and GDPR- compliant platform that seamlessly leverages blockchain, advanced security, Big Data capabilities and machine intelligence to enable healthcare businesses and individuals to access, control, monetize and gain insights from their health data. The BurstIQ Ecosystem allows people and businesses to create relationships and transact through a global network of marketplaces for personalized products and services, value-added B2B services, research opportunities, and peer-to-peer networks. The BurstIQ platform and Ecosystem work together to improve the security of health data, reduce healthcare costs, enable new insights and care models, and democratize health through increased global health access, equity and personal empowerment. For more information visit, www.burstiq.com.

About the Colorado State Innovation Model:

The Colorado State Innovation Model (SIM) is a governor's office initiative that is funded by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). Colorado was the only SIM state to select the integration of behavioral and physical health with support from public and private payers as its main goal to help providers succeed with alternative payment models. The four-year initiative, which ends in July 2019, is helping hundreds of primary care practices and four community mental health centers deliver whole-person care and gain the skills they need to succeed with alternative payment models. SIM has helped create a new workforce in the state and invested in local public health agencies to address mental health stigma and improve access to care. Get data that shows SIM's successes, listen to podcasts about how integrated care improves the lives of patients and the morale of provider teams and learn more about the initiative: www.co.gov/healthinnovation

About CORHIO

CORHIO is an independent, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving healthcare quality through the optimal use of health information exchange (HIE). The CORHIO HIE is one of the largest and most robust HIE networks in the U.S. with more than 12,000 users and 74 hospitals currently participating. In addition to managing the HIE network, CORHIO provides advisory services that help healthcare professionals effectively use electronic health records and improve care delivery, and supplies accountable care organizations and health plans with data that enhance population health programs. For more information, visit www.corhio.org.

About QHN

Quality Health Network (QHN) is a non-profit community collaborative serving western Colorado stakeholders since 2004. More than 90% of area health care providers participate in the network and financially sustain its ongoing operations. QHN services include real time electronic data collection, distributions, and reporting to facilitate the availability of information in order to optimize the health of our communities, improve the economic efficiencies of patient care, and bring value to our stakeholders. For more information, visit www.qualityhealthnetwork.org.

About CCMCN

Colorado Community Managed Care Network (CCMCN) is a Colorado non-profit organization founded in 1994. CCMCN's statewide network of Community Health Center Members and joint venture partnerships provide care to approximately 50% of Colorado's Medicaid population and low income families. CCMCN's approach to population health is to innovate, discover and spread proven technology solutions across safety net communities to help improve the quality and safety of patient care and reduce health care disparities. For more information, visit www.ccmcn.com.

The project described was supported by Funding Opportunity Number CMS-1G1-14-001 from the U.S Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). The Colorado State Innovation Model (SIM), a four-year initiative, is funded by up to $65 million from CMS. The content provided is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of HHS or any of its agencies.

SOURCE: BurstIQ, Inc.