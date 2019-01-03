State Library of Kansas : Our 20 Most Popular Talking Books of 2018

Kansas Talking Books 20 most popular books in 2018



DB 88560 The Duchess by Steel, Danielle.

DB 88138 Camino Island by Grisham, John.



DB 89359 The Rooster Bar by Grisham, John.



DB 17349 The Holy Bible : New International Version, containing the New Testament.



DB 88502 Love Story. Baxter Family Series, Book 1 . by Kingsbury, Karen.

DB 87754 Dangerous Games by Steel, Danielle.



DB 87791 Against All Odds by Steel, Danielle.



DB 66456 T he Parting: Courtship of Nellie Fisher, Book 1 by Lewis, Beverly.



DB 89679 Preacher's Hellstorm: First Mountain Man Series, Book 23 by Johnstone, William W.



DB 88593 The Homestead: Dakota series, Book 1 by Byler, Linda.



DB 88641 Dakota. Books 1-5 . by Snelling, Lauraine.

DB 86026 The Whistler by Grisham, John.

DB 86048 Rushing Waters by Steel, Danielle.

DB 87931 The Atonement by Lewis, Beverly.

DB 89198 Merry and Bright by Macomber, Debbie.

DB 89876 Every Breath You Take: Under Suspicion Series, Book 5 by Clark, Mary Higgins.

DB 17348 The Holy Bible: New international version, containing the Old Testament



DB 86920 The Mistress by Steel, Danielle.

DB 89890 Louis L'Amour's lost treasures. unfinished manuscripts, mysterious stories, and lost notes from one of the world's most popular novelists by L'Amour, Louis.