State Library of Kansas : Our 20 Most Popular Talking Books of 2018

01/03/2019 | 03:59am CET

Posted on January 2, 2019 at 8:42 AM by Michael Lang

Kansas Talking Books 20 most popular books in 2018

  • DB 88560 The Duchessby Steel, Danielle.
  • DB 88138 Camino Islandby Grisham, John.
  • DB 89359 The Rooster Barby Grisham, John.
  • DB 17349The Holy Bible : New International Version, containing the New Testament.
  • DB 88502Love Story. Baxter Family Series, Book 1. by Kingsbury, Karen.
  • DB 87754Dangerous Gamesby Steel, Danielle.
  • DB 87791Against All Oddsby Steel, Danielle.
  • DB 66456 The Parting: Courtship of Nellie Fisher, Book 1by Lewis, Beverly.
  • DB 89679Preacher's Hellstorm: First Mountain Man Series, Book 23by Johnstone, William W.
  • DB 88593The Homestead: Dakota series, Book 1by Byler, Linda.
  • DB 88641Dakota. Books 1-5. by Snelling, Lauraine.
  • DB 86026The Whistler by Grisham, John.
  • DB 86048Rushing Watersby Steel, Danielle.
  • DB 87931The Atonementby Lewis, Beverly.
  • DB 89198Merry and Brightby Macomber, Debbie.
  • DB 89876 Every Breath You Take: Under Suspicion Series, Book 5by Clark, Mary Higgins.
  • DB 17348 The Holy Bible: New international version, containing the Old Testament
  • DB 86920 The Mistressby Steel, Danielle.
  • DB 89890Louis L'Amour's lost treasures. unfinished manuscripts, mysterious stories, and lost notes from one of the world's most popular novelistsby L'Amour, Louis.
  • DB 86699 The Awardby Steel, Danielle.

Disclaimer

State Library of Kansas published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2019 02:58:02 UTC
