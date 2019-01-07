Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

State, Local Elected Officials, Dignitaries Expected at Installation of Gloria D. Gray as Metropolitan Board Chairwoman

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/07/2019 | 01:42pm EST

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer among those expected to participate in swearing-in ceremony

WHAT:

 

Gloria D. Gray to be sworn in as chairwoman of the board of directors of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California by Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts. She is the first African American to lead the 38-member board and only the second woman to do so in the district’s 90-year history.

 

WHEN:

Tuesday, Jan. 8; meeting scheduled to begin at 12 noon

 

WHERE:

Board Room, Metropolitan headquarters building, 700 N. Alameda St., adjacent to historic Union Station in downtown Los Angeles
 

OTHER PARTICIPANTS:

State Assemblywoman Laura Friedman (D-Glendale); Los Angeles City Council President Herb Wesson; Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey; Delta Stewardship Council Chairman Randy Fiorini; California Department of Water Resources Director Karla Nemeth; and Reverend Jewett Walker Jr. of New Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church in South Los Angeles
 

BACKGROUND:

Gray, who has represented West Basin Municipal Water District on the Metropolitan board since April 2009, is the 19th chair in Metropolitan history. As the head of the agency’s board, Gray will represent district policies and programs at the national, state and local levels. She also will preside over monthly meetings of the board and its executive committee. In addition, she will appoint all members of the district’s nine standing committees, as well as the leaders of any special committees or task forces.

 

Note: Due to space and parking constraints, please confirm attendance with Rebecca Kimitch or Maritza Fairfield. Photos and video of the event will be available upon request.

 

The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California is a state-established cooperative that, along with its 26 cities and retail suppliers, serves nearly 19 million people in six counties. The district imports water from the Colorado River and Northern California to supplement local supplies, and helps its members to develop increased water conservation, recycling, storage and other resource-management programs.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:29pTransForce Acquires Drive360 Logistics
PR
02:29pVERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(2)
PU
02:28pQATAR INSURANCE : announces promotion of 3 top officials
AQ
02:28pQSE gains 142 points on foreign funds’ strong buy interests
AQ
02:28pMOTION PI : Golden Globes 2019 celebrates diversity
AQ
02:27pIONIX TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:24pNEWMARK : Knight Frank Adds Leading Industrial Team; Expands Into San Fernando Valley
PU
02:24pKELLOGG : Sets Date for 2018 Fourth Quarter Results Conference Call / Webcast
PU
02:24pAIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS : 07 January 2019 Air Products to Build Second Liquid Hydrogen Production Facility in California View News Release →
PU
02:24pWHIRLPOOL : Seamless Cooking From Start to Finish with Latest in Yummly Advancements
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla CEO Musk breaks ground at Shanghai Gigafactory to launch China push
2SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC : SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES : to Enter E-Mobility Market with Acquisition of S.M.R.E. ..
3Oil rises more than 2 percent; lifted by OPEC cuts, steadying stock market
4APPLE : APPLE : Investors everywhere are better off chasing ‘anti-bubbles”
5GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Tesla, General Electric, UBS, Apple...

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.