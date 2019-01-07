State, Local Elected Officials, Dignitaries Expected at Installation of Gloria D. Gray as Metropolitan Board Chairwoman

|
WHAT:
|
|
Gloria D. Gray to be sworn in as chairwoman of the board of
directors of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern
California by Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts. She is the first
African American to lead the 38-member board and only the second
woman to do so in the district’s 90-year history.
|
|
|
|
WHEN:
|
|
Tuesday, Jan. 8; meeting scheduled to begin at 12 noon
|
|
|
|
WHERE:
|
|
Board Room, Metropolitan headquarters building, 700 N. Alameda St.,
adjacent to historic Union Station in downtown Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
OTHER PARTICIPANTS:
|
|
State Assemblywoman Laura Friedman (D-Glendale); Los Angeles City
Council President Herb Wesson; Los Angeles County District Attorney
Jackie Lacey; Delta Stewardship Council Chairman Randy Fiorini;
California Department of Water Resources Director Karla Nemeth; and
Reverend Jewett Walker Jr. of New Shady Grove Missionary Baptist
Church in South Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
BACKGROUND:
|
|
Gray, who has represented West Basin Municipal Water District on
the Metropolitan board since April 2009, is the 19th chair in
Metropolitan history. As the head of the agency’s board, Gray will
represent district policies and programs at the national, state
and local levels. She also will preside over monthly meetings of
the board and its executive committee. In addition, she will
appoint all members of the district’s nine standing committees, as
well as the leaders of any special committees or task forces.
|
|
|
|
Note: Due to space and parking constraints, please confirm
attendance with Rebecca Kimitch or Maritza Fairfield. Photos and
video of the event will be available upon request.
|
|
|
The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California is a
state-established cooperative that, along with its 26 cities and retail
suppliers, serves nearly 19 million people in six counties. The district
imports water from the Colorado River and Northern California to
supplement local supplies, and helps its members to develop increased
water conservation, recycling, storage and other resource-management
programs.
